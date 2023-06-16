Advanced search
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
2023-06-15
41.47 USD   +1.54%
Comcast Welcomes Veteran External Affairs Director Back to Southwest Florida

06/16/2023
Comcast announced today that Justin Damiano is now leading the company’s external affairs and community impact activities in Southwest Florida as Director of Government Affairs. In this role, Damiano is responsible for network expansions, franchising, digital equity programs, right-of-way matters, and community outreach across a nine-county area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616852650/en/

Comcast announces Justin Damiano as Director of Government Affairs in Southwest Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

Comcast announces Justin Damiano as Director of Government Affairs in Southwest Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

Damiano had previously spent six years as Comcast’s government affairs manager in Southwest Florida, then took on the role as senior external affairs manager for Comcast’s Big South Region in Atlanta, where he supported the company’s network expansions across six states.

“Southwest Florida is a great place to live and work thanks to so many hardworking public and community leaders—all of whom I am excited to be reconnecting with in this new role,” said Damiano. “Advancing Comcast’s digital equity programs and network expansion initiatives will be one of my top priorities.”

His 15-year career also includes work at the Jacksonville Port Authority, the City of Jacksonville, the University of North Florida, and JEA.

Damiano is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of North Florida.


