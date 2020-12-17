Log in
Comcast : Xfinity Stream App Now Available on Amazon Fire TV Devices

12/17/2020 | 03:11pm EST
Starting today, we're pleased to announce the Xfinity Stream app is coming to Amazon Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs, giving Xfinity TV customers another way to access their subscription throughout the home.

Xfinity Stream uniquely blends personalized recommendations with editorially curated collections of movies and shows, and enables customers to watch their Xfinity TV subscription - including all live, on demand and DVR programming - delivered over Comcast's secure private managed network in the home.

Customers can download the Xfinity Stream app on Fire TVs within the apps section on the device, and once downloaded can launch the app by simply saying, 'Alexa, open Xfinity.' Amazon Fire TV joins a growing range of connected devices that customers can use to access their Xfinity TV subscription, affording them more choice and flexibility in how they enjoy their favorite entertainment in the home.


Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 20:10:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
