Comcast doubles share buyback program to $20 billion

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Gold and Silver
Biotechnology
The Cannabis Industry
The Vegan Market
Hydrogen
Financial Data
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The Vegan Market
In Vino Veritas
The Cannabis Industry
Artificial Intelligence
The Golden Age of Video Games
Biotechnology
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Comcast Corporation
News
Summary
CMCSA
US20030N1019
COMCAST CORPORATION
(CMCSA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
08:25 2022-09-14 am EDT
33.82
USD
+1.06%
08:16a
Comcast doubles share buyback program to $20 billion
RE
08:01a
Comcast Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to a Total of $20.0 Billion, With $9.0 Billion Repurchased to Date In 2022
BU
04:49a
Comcast to Source Clean, Renewable Electricity for Half of Michigan Operations
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Comcast doubles share buyback program to $20 billion
09/14/2022 | 08:16am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - Media giant Comcast Corp on Wednesday doubled its share buyback authorization to $20 billion, after increasing it to $10 billion in January.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
© Reuters 2022
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
08:16a
Comcast doubles share buyback program to $20 billion
RE
08:01a
Comcast Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to a Total of $20.0 Billion, With $9.0..
BU
04:49a
Comcast to Source Clean, Renewable Electricity for Half of Michigan Operations
AQ
09/13
Emmys telecast audience slumps to all-time low
RE
09/12
'Squid Game' cast hit the Emmys red carpet
RE
09/12
Emmy nominees hit red carpet ahead of 'Succession' and 'Squid Game' showdown
RE
09/12
Comcast partners with city of tacoma to advance digital equity efforts across the south..
AQ
09/12
Comcast partners with city of tacoma to advance digital equity efforts across the south..
EQ
09/12
Ookla® Names Xfinity the Fastest Internet Provider in Illinois
BU
09/12
Ookla® Names Xfinity the Fastest Internet Provider in Michigan
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
09/12
Wells Fargo Securities Adjusts Comcast's Price Target to $36 From $37, Keeps Underweigh..
MT
08/15
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Coca-Cola, Dollar General, Comcast, Deliveroo, Seagen...
08/15
Atlantic Equities Downgrades Comcast to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target t..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
122 B
-
-
Net income 2022
13 965 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
88 651 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
10,7x
Yield 2022
3,22%
Capitalization
148 B
148 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,94x
EV / Sales 2023
1,93x
Nbr of Employees
189 000
Free-Float
82,7%
More Financials
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
37
Last Close Price
33,46 $
Average target price
48,62 $
Spread / Average Target
45,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh
Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw
Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson
Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz
Executive Vice President-Administration
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION
-33.52%
147 667
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
-27.85%
203 745
FORMULA ONE GROUP
3.65%
15 118
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
-25.35%
14 743
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP
-18.74%
13 535
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
-33.72%
3 617
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave