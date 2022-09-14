Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:25 2022-09-14 am EDT
33.82 USD   +1.06%
08:16aComcast doubles share buyback program to $20 billion
RE
08:01aComcast Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to a Total of $20.0 Billion, With $9.0 Billion Repurchased to Date In 2022
BU
04:49aComcast to Source Clean, Renewable Electricity for Half of Michigan Operations
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast doubles share buyback program to $20 billion

09/14/2022 | 08:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Comcast NBC logo is shown on a building in Los Angeles, California

(Reuters) - Media giant Comcast Corp on Wednesday doubled its share buyback authorization to $20 billion, after increasing it to $10 billion in January.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 B - -
Net income 2022 13 965 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88 651 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 33,46 $
Average target price 48,62 $
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-33.52%147 667
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-27.85%203 745
FORMULA ONE GROUP3.65%15 118
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-25.35%14 743
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-18.74%13 535
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-33.72%3 617