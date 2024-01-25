Comcast: increased dividend and share buyback program
The Board also approved a new authorization to repurchase $15 billion worth of shares from January 26, through open market or over-the-counter transactions, and subject to market and other conditions.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, the cable operator and entertainment group posted adjusted EPS up 2.4% to $0.84 and adjusted EBITDA stable at $8.01 billion, on revenues up 2.3% to nearly $31.3 billion.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction