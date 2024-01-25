Comcast: increased dividend and share buyback program

On the occasion of its quarterly publication, Comcast announces that its Board of Directors has decided to increase its dividend by 6.9% year-on-year, to $1.24 per share on an annualized basis for 2024.



The Board also approved a new authorization to repurchase $15 billion worth of shares from January 26, through open market or over-the-counter transactions, and subject to market and other conditions.



For the fourth quarter of 2023, the cable operator and entertainment group posted adjusted EPS up 2.4% to $0.84 and adjusted EBITDA stable at $8.01 billion, on revenues up 2.3% to nearly $31.3 billion.



