  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/25 03:49:26 pm
55.615 USD   -0.08%
03:31pCOMCAST  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07:03aCOMCAST CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24Goldman Sachs Names Comcast Executive to Board
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast : Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/25/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 a share on the company’s common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on July 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 7, 2021.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by e-mail, please visit www.cmcsa.com and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 113 B - -
Net income 2021 12 206 M - -
Net Debt 2021 86 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 256 B 256 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 64,02 $
Last Close Price 55,66 $
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION6.22%255 718
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-3.79%316 709
VIACOMCBS INC.11.49%27 008
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-2.92%14 228
FORMULA ONE GROUP5.61%10 295
RTL GROUP S.A.20.43%8 977