  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast : NL' host Elon Musk takes a Saturday off from Tesla's troubles

05/07/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
DETROIT, May 7 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's turn as host of this week's "Saturday Night Live" television program will be a light-hearted, brand-building break from the pressures of running Tesla Inc and SpaceX - or land the billionaire in another bucket of hot water.

That uncertainty appears to be the point for both Musk and NBCUniversal's venerable comedy sketch show.

Musk has been encouraging fans and detractors to anticipate shenanigans, potentially involving the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Musk has touted Dogecoin on his Twitter account, and the cryptocurrency's value has soared ahead of his appearance.

"I'm a wild card, no telling what I might do," Musk, wearing a black bandana, joked in a brief promotional video for the show alongside Saturday's musical guest, Miley Cyrus.

"Same here," Cyrus said. "Rules? No thanks."

Musk has been in New York this week preparing for the appearance. A photo posted to the "Saturday Night Live" Twitter account on Wednesday showed him hunched over papers, wearing a "Nuke Mars" T-shirt. Musk has mused about using nuclear weapons to reshape the Red Planet for human habitation.

Some "SNL" cast members have expressed displeasure at the show's decision to give its platform to one of the world's richest people. Musk's appearance has drawn comparisons to the show's controversial decision in 2015 to invite Donald Trump to host as he was preparing for his presidential run.

Although it is rare for a business executive to host "SNL," South Africa-born Musk, 49, is no stranger to pop culture or comedy.

He has appeared on "The Simpsons," "Rick and Morty," and "South Park," and dates a pop star, Canadian singer Grimes. Musk's persona helped inspire Robert Downey Jr's portrayal of superhero Iron Man in a series of Marvel films.

His humor also shows in the names of Tesla car models S, 3, X and Y ("sexy"). He once built and sold flamethrowers to promote his tunnel venture, the Boring Company. In 2018, Musk smoked marijuana on a live web show, and later offered $420 a share - a drug reference - to take Tesla private.

While Musk has been getting ready for the cameras, Tesla has been in a rough patch.

Longtime major shareholder Baillie Gifford disclosed it had sold 41% of its Tesla shares. Police in California are investigating a fatal accident in which a Tesla crashed into an overturned truck. Documents prepared by California regulators said Tesla executives do not believe Tesla can deliver the "Full Self Driving" autonomous vehicle technology this year, contradicting Musk's statements. (Reporting By Joe White, Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 2.47% 58.385 Delayed Quote.8.74%
TESLA, INC. 0.91% 669.69 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 113 B - -
Net income 2021 12 122 M - -
Net Debt 2021 86 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 262 B 262 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 63,64 $
Last Close Price 56,98 $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION8.74%261 783
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)0.34%329 997
VIACOMCBS INC.2.39%24 862
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-1.70%14 468
FORMULA ONE GROUP7.11%10 424
RTL GROUP S.A.23.91%9 112