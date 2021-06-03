Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/03 01:17:28 pm
56.285 USD   -0.71%
01:04pCOMCAST  : and HGTV Team Up to Launch Lift Zone Makeovers
BU
06/02COMCAST  : Presentation
PU
06/02COMCAST  : to Participate in Credit Suisse Investor Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast : and HGTV Team Up to Launch Lift Zone Makeovers

06/03/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HGTV Donates $150,000 to Support Local Community Revitalization Projects in Atlanta, Baltimore, and Portland

Comcast today announced a partnership with HGTV to rebuild spaces and amplify the community spirit in its Lift Zones in three cities — Atlanta, Baltimore, and Portland. HGTV is donating $150,000 toward the revitalization of the three Lift Zones. The network has a storied history of working to renew communities through series such as Home Town, Good Bones and Bargain Block. Inspired by its most recent juggernaut hit Home Town Takeover, HGTV is also commissioning artists to create inspirational murals at or near each of the Lift Zone locations. Comcast will partner with local designers to make over the selected Lift Zones: Girls, Inc., Atlanta; Boys & Girls Club of Metro Baltimore—Brooklyn Club; and Inukai Boys & Girls Club in Hillsboro, OR.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005863/en/

Ben and Erin Napier give Wetumpka, Alabama, a makeover in their new HGTV six-episode event series, Home Town Takeover. (Photo: HGTV)

Ben and Erin Napier give Wetumpka, Alabama, a makeover in their new HGTV six-episode event series, Home Town Takeover. (Photo: HGTV)

Since September 2020, Comcast has been rolling out Lift Zones as part of its ongoing effort to provide free WiFi to 1,000 community centers across America by the end of this year. These safe spaces will help ensure thousands of low-income students can remain online to continue to participate in distance learning and do their homework, even if their schools are closed. The Lift Zones initiative complements Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which, since 2011, has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people in need to the Internet at home. By also providing community centers with free WiFi service, more students, seniors, veterans, and others have access to the Internet for education, participating in digital skills training, applying for jobs, and staying in touch with friends and family who have been forced to socially distance due to the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to partner with HGTV to help give these three Lift Zones a special makeover,” said Karen Buchholz, Senior Vice President, Comcast Corporation. “These community centers provide safe spaces for people to get online, and this exciting partnership will go a long way to helping make them as comfortable and inviting as possible.”

“At HGTV, we present and celebrate stories of transformation,” said Karen Bronzo, Group Senior Vice President, Marketing & Strategy for HGTV and Food Network. “It’s an honor to team with Comcast on these revitalization and enhancement projects that have the potential to touch so many lives and in these communities.”

Last September, Comcast announced a multi-year program to launch more than 1,000 WiFi-connected "Lift Zones" in community centers nationwide. The sites were identified by working with the company’s network of thousands of nonprofit partners as well as getting input from city leaders. The announcement also comes on the heels of a series of initiatives Comcast launched during the COVID-19 pandemic that reinforced the company’s commitment to addressing the digital divide and the homework gap by upping the speeds of the Internet Essentials program’s Internet service to 50 Mbps downstream without changing the $9.95/month price, which has not increased in more than a decade. In addition, the company continues to offer 60 days of free Internet service to new Internet Essentials customers who sign up before June 30, 2021.

About Internet Essentials

Internet Essentials is Comcast’s signature digital equity initiative and the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. In 10 years, it has helped connect 10 million low-income Americans to broadband Internet at home, most for the very first time. Internet Essentials has a comprehensive design that addresses each of the three major barriers to broadband adoption. This includes: multiple options to access free digital literacy training in print, online, and in person; the option to purchase a heavily subsidized, low-cost Internet-ready computer; and low-cost, high-speed Internet service for $9.95 a month, plus tax. The program is structured as a partnership between Comcast and tens of thousands of school districts, libraries, elected officials, and nonprofit community partners. Comcast has never raised the price of the program. For more information about Internet Essentials and Comcast’s commitment to education and digital equity, please visit https://corporate.comcast.com/education. To apply, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376 for English or 1-855-765-6995 for Spanish.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBC News, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
01:04pCOMCAST  : and HGTV Team Up to Launch Lift Zone Makeovers
BU
06/02COMCAST  : Presentation
PU
06/02COMCAST  : to Participate in Credit Suisse Investor Conference
BU
06/02COMCAST CORPORATION  : Announces Preliminary Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of S..
BU
06/01Hong Kong Bourse Waives Trading Fees For Some ETFs
MT
06/01COMCAST CORPORATION  : Debuts TV Promotion of Alexiacare Corporation's New Web A..
AQ
05/27COMCAST  : Xfinity Mobile Customers Are More Satisfied With Their Service and Ne..
BU
05/27Today on Wall Street: When strategies collide
05/27Fintech Startup Acorns to Go Public in $2 Billion SPAC Deal -- Update
DJ
05/27The Siblings Who Control James Bond -- Even After Amazon Buys MGM
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 113 B - -
Net income 2021 12 206 M - -
Net Debt 2021 86 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 260 B 260 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 64,08 $
Last Close Price 56,69 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION8.19%260 450
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.31%321 597
VIACOMCBS INC.14.28%27 674
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP1.91%14 934
FORMULA ONE GROUP2.93%10 041
RTL GROUP S.A.23.50%9 202