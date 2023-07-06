July 6 (Reuters) - Comcast's Mike Cavanagh named Universal's film chief Donna Langley to an expanded role as chairman of NBCUniversal Studio Group and chief content officer with oversight of film and television content, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Thursday, in an overhaul of the media arm's leadership ranks.

Cavanagh, who has been running NBCUniversal since April, said he would continue to lead the division as president of Comcast and not name a new CEO.

"This new structure will facilitate a streamlined decision-making process and foster even more collaboration across our company," he said.

In his first major action since taking the helm of the unit, Cavanagh also named Mark Lazarus as chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group while Cesar Conde will expand his role as head of the news division to oversee NBCUniversal Local and Telemundo Enterprises Group.

Pearlena Igbokwe will continue to lead the four TV studios under the Universal Studio Group umbrella.

Cavanagh took charge after Jeff Shell left following the acknowledgment of an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company.

Before his role as president, Cavanagh had served as the finance chief.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram, Tanya Jain in Bengaluru and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)