Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast's MachineQ to Power GP PRO's Automated Facility Cleaning and Maintenance Solution

03/15/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Standards-based LoRaWAN® IoT platform supports the KOLO™ Smart Monitoring System in helping to improve cleanliness, hygiene, and efficiency in smart buildings

MachineQ, a Comcast Company, today announced that GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, has expanded from its existing proprietary network and will now deliver its KOLO™ Smart Monitoring System to a wide range of facilities using MachineQ’s IoT network connectivity platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005200/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The KOLO system automates restroom device monitoring and management to help improve hygiene, patron satisfaction, and custodial efficiency. With MachineQ’s fully integrated device-to-cloud platform, GP PRO can help further increase value for its customers with a LoRaWAN network that can scale additional use cases and interoperate more easily with other networks.

“Our goal is to use data and innovative solutions to help our customers address consumers’ hygiene concerns by providing cleaner, safer facilities,” said John Strom, vice president and general manager of GP PRO’s Connected Solutions business. “Our KOLO system is already a highly relevant sensing technology that generates and analyzes important usage data to boost custodial efficiency while helping to reduce outages and waste, benefits that are especially important due to ongoing labor shortages. With MachineQ’s IoT platform, KOLO system customers can now benefit from an enterprise-grade network infrastructure, advanced integration capabilities, and the ability to scale as needed to respond to increased need.”

Steve Salata, vice president and general manager of MachineQ adds, “GP PRO is an exciting addition to the growing list of enterprise solution providers who use MachineQ’s platform to power their solutions so they can focus on their core business rather than the business of running and managing their own network. This relationship enables us to offer our enterprise customers a new smart bathroom solution to provide a better experience for people, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs.”

Designed for high-traffic facilities such as airports, shopping centers, stadiums, schools, or other large buildings with public restrooms, the KOLO Smart Monitoring System is an IoT-enabled solution for data-driven cleaning and maintenance for custodial staffs. It monitors IoT restroom devices continually and alerts maintenance staff immediately when maintenance is needed. Using the system, organizations can be more proactive in providing well-maintained and well-stocked bathroom environments, especially during the COVID-19 era when patrons have increased their awareness of and desire for improved facility cleanliness and maintenance.

About MachineQ

MachineQ, a Comcast Company, makes it simple for enterprises to build, connect and deploy long-range, low-power IoT solutions at scale. Utilizing LoRaWAN® technology, our fully integrated network connectivity platform delivers enhanced security and reduced total cost of ownership, while giving customers a single provider for technology, development, service, and support. Our partnerships with leading IoT solution providers address a wide range of business challenges in key markets such as real estate, food service, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, government, and agriculture. For more information, visit www.MachineQ.com.

LoRaWAN® is used under license from the LoRa Alliance. LoRa® is a registered trademark of Semtech Corporation.

About GP PRO

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, office papers, cellulose, specialty fibers, building products, and related chemicals. The company operates approximately 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates nearly 80,000 jobs indirectly. GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, manufactures and sells well-known brands like ActiveAire®, Angel Soft® Professional Series, Brawny®, Compact®, Dixie®, Dixie Ultra®, enMotion®, and Pacific Blue™. GP PRO products meet restroom, foodservice, and break room needs for office buildings, healthcare, foodservice, high traffic, lodging, retail, and education facilities, plus a wide range of industrial and manufacturing facilities in North America. For more information, visit: gppro.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
12:11pComcast's MachineQ to Power GP PRO's Automated Facility Cleaning and Maintenance Soluti..
BU
10:06aNotion, a Comcast Company, Continues to Grow Smart Home Program with Nationwide
BU
09:03aComcast Offering Free and Discounted Internet Through Affordable Connectivity Program
AQ
09:02aComcast Offering Free and Discounted Internet Through Affordable Connectivity Program
EQ
07:33aINSIDER SELL : Comcast
MT
03/14New digital community learning space coming this spring for women and families of color..
AQ
03/14New digital community learning space coming this spring for women and families of color..
EQ
03/14Comcast Advertising Rolls Out Nationwide, Multi-Screen Media Solution for Premium TV Ad..
BU
03/09Comcast completes latest central pa expansion, with fiber-rich network now reaching nea..
PR
03/09Comcast Completes Latest Central Pa Expansion, with Fiber-Rich Network Now Reaching Nea..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 123 B - -
Net income 2022 14 632 M - -
Net Debt 2022 85 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 204 B 204 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 44,97 $
Average target price 61,26 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-10.65%203 859
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-16.70%234 916
VIACOMCBS INC.18.52%23 316
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-12.07%14 874
FORMULA ONE GROUP-9.39%13 171
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.6.38%5 522