Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:53:15 2023-06-20 pm EDT
40.69 USD   -1.24%
03:01pComcast to Host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
06/16Comcast Welcomes Veteran External Affairs Director Back to Southwest Florida
BU
06/15Comcast NBCUniversal Named One of America's Most Community-Minded Companies
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast to Host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

06/20/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Comcast Corporation will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Comcast will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Comcast’s Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com. A replay of the call will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 27, 2023, on the Investor Relations website.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by email, please visit our Investor Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
03:01pComcast to Host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
06/16Comcast Welcomes Veteran External Affairs Director Back to Southwest Florida
BU
06/15Comcast NBCUniversal Named One of America's Most Community-Minded Companies
AQ
06/13S.Africa's MultiChoice posts rise in profit but withholds dividend
RE
06/13Disney's Pixar seeks return of box office magic with 'Elemental'
RE
06/12Comcast Business Partners With Uchiwa Ramen Restaurant to Deliver an Elevated Dining Ex..
AQ
06/09Declaration of Voting Results by Comcast Corporation
CI
06/09Declaration of Voting Results by Comcast Corporation
CI
06/09Declaration of Voting Results by Comcast Corporation
CI
06/09Declaration of Voting Results by Comcast Corporation
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 120 B - -
Net income 2023 14 175 M - -
Net Debt 2023 91 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 2,81%
Capitalization 172 B 172 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
EV / Sales 2024 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 41,20 $
Average target price 45,55 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President
Jason S. Armstrong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Chief Diversity Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION17.82%171 756
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.17.33%7 595
SES S.A.-19.61%2 332
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-17.29%1 994
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY1.60%1 687
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-14.08%1 624
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer