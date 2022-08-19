Log in
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:41 2022-08-19 am EDT
38.28 USD   -0.85%
09:36aComcast to Participate in Goldman Sachs Investor Conference
BU
09:31aComcast to Participate in BofA Securities Investor Conference
BU
08/18The Big Ten Says it Has Landed a Media-Rights Mega-Deal With CBS, NBC, FOX
MT
Comcast to Participate in BofA Securities Investor Conference

08/19/2022 | 09:31am EDT
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Jason Armstrong, Executive Vice President, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA), will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:50 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by e-mail, please visit www.cmcsa.com and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 B - -
Net income 2022 13 967 M - -
Net Debt 2022 89 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 170 B 170 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-23.29%170 395
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-20.80%223 634
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-13.95%16 981
FORMULA ONE GROUP9.44%15 942
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-13.79%14 340
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-24.70%4 111