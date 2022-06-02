Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/02 01:45:06 pm EDT
43.53 USD   -0.92%
01:01pComcast to Participate in Credit Suisse Investor Conference
BU
10:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Job data offers a clearer picture of the US labor market
09:28aBenchmark Adjusts Comcast's Price Target to $60 From $65, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast to Participate in Credit Suisse Investor Conference

06/02/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced that on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal, will participate in the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Communications Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by e-mail, please visit www.cmcsa.com and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
01:01pComcast to Participate in Credit Suisse Investor Conference
BU
10:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Job data offers a clearer picture of the US labor market
09:28aBenchmark Adjusts Comcast's Price Target to $60 From $65, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
09:27aWolfe Research Cuts Comcast to Peer Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $5..
MT
05:12aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Comcast, Meta, Roku, Snap...
06/01COMCAST : Presentation 2.9 MB
PU
06/01Gray Television Signs NBCUniversal to Long-Term Lease to Atlanta Studio Complex
MT
06/01Comcast celebrates diversity in oregon/sw washington, provides opportunity for small bu..
AQ
06/01Comcast celebrates diversity in oregon/sw washington, provides opportunity for small bu..
EQ
06/01Comcast Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholder..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 123 B - -
Net income 2022 14 724 M - -
Net Debt 2022 87 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 197 B 197 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 43,93 $
Average target price 55,81 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-12.72%196 807
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-28.70%198 888
VIACOMCBS INC.7.19%21 097
FORMULA ONE GROUP-1.45%14 340
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-19.35%13 667
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.2.93%5 685