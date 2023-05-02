Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:44:48 2023-05-02 pm EDT
41.18 USD   -1.12%
Comcast to Participate in J.P. Morgan Investor Conference
BU
Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference
BU
02:24pMacfarlane buys A&G Holdings for GBP3.6 million
AN
Comcast to Participate in J.P. Morgan Investor Conference

05/02/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced that on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, Dave Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Cable, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 10:50 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by e-mail, please visit www.cmcsa.com and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 120 B - -
Net income 2023 14 172 M - -
Net Debt 2023 91 910 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 2,78%
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
EV / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 41,64 $
Average target price 45,21 $
Spread / Average Target 8,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President
Jason S. Armstrong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Chief Diversity Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION19.07%173 590
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.23.50%7 994
SES S.A.-9.93%2 703
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY2.80%1 714
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-13.43%1 643
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-32.34%1 630
