    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/03 12:45:28 pm EDT
40.37 USD   -0.21%
12:02pComcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference
BU
12:02pComcast to Participate in J.P. Morgan Investor Conference
BU
08:16aHispanic Federation and Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo Announce New Partnership to Advance Digital Equity Among Latino Communities Nationwide
BU
Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference

05/03/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced that on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Dave Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Cable will participate in the 9th Annual MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by e-mail, please visit www.cmcsa.com and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 B - -
Net income 2022 14 623 M - -
Net Debt 2022 87 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 181 B 181 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 40,45 $
Average target price 56,69 $
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-19.63%181 217
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-27.93%206 642
VIACOMCBS INC.0.30%19 758
FORMULA ONE GROUP-1.68%14 317
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-17.21%14 030
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-1.32%5 264