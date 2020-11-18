Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Comcast : to Participate in UBS Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 03:01pm EST

On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal (Nasdaq: CMCSA), will participate in the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:15 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by e-mail, please visit www.cmcsa.com and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
03:01pCOMCAST : to Participate in UBS Investor Conference
BU
01:55pCOMCAST : Hosts Digital Equity Summit Focused on Meeting Veterans' Needs in the ..
PR
01:45pCOMCAST : Hosts Digital Equity Summit Focused on Meeting Veterans' Needs in the ..
PR
12:19pCOMCAST : U.S. regulator votes to shift some auto safety spectrum to Wi-Fi use
RE
10:13aCOMCAST : Xfinity Debuts Interactive Livestreaming App on X1 and Flex Featuring ..
PU
11/16Universal, Cinemark agree on earlier home release for movies
RE
11/16Cinemark, Universal Usher in More Change to Movie-Theater Distribution
DJ
11/16COMCAST : Launching More Than 20 WiFi-Connected “Lift Zones” in Twin..
BU
11/13Communications Services Up After Disney Earnings -- Communications Services R..
DJ
11/13COMCAST : to make its venture capital firm part of corporate business division
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 B - -
Net income 2020 8 957 M - -
Net Debt 2020 91 414 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
Yield 2020 1,84%
Capitalization 228 B 228 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 52,11 $
Last Close Price 49,78 $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION10.70%227 760
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-0.09%261 121
VIACOMCBS INC.-23.06%20 011
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-10.95%14 717
FORMULA ONE GROUP-7.60%9 724
RTL GROUP S.A.-11.32%7 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ