Comcast extended a subscriber management system agreement with CSG Systems International for an additional year.

CSG Systems said in a regulatory filing Thursday that Comcast had extended a multi-year Master Subscriber Management System Agreement through December 31, 2025, adding a year to the lucrative contract for CSG Systems. Comcast exercised the option June 29.

The billing and payment services company said in the filing that about 18% of total revenue came from Comcast in the first quarter of 2023.

The existing agreement said that CSG Systems would provide print and mail services for residential customers until the end of 2025. An agreement to provide processing and other services was originally set to expire at the end of 2024, with an option to extend.

