Communications services shares fell as Comcast easily beat second-quarter earnings estimates but revenue fell short.

Comcast reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 a share for the quarter, beating Wall Street's call for $1.12 a share according to FactSet. Revenue of $29.7 billion was slightly below consensus estimates of $30 billion.

Revenue from its movie studios tumbled 27% from a year ago, while revenue from theme parks dropped 11%.

Write to Patrick Sullivan at patrick.sullivan@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-24 1652ET