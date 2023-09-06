Communications services companies fell amid concerns about the outlook for growth.

Streaming set-top box maker Roku plans to cut 10% of its workforce as part of an effort to cut expenses.

Comcast and Disney have agreed to move up the date on which they begin negotiating the fate of their jointly-owned streaming service, Hulu, to Sept. 30, Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts said.

ESPN struck an $85 million deal with sports YouTube.

Shares of cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings plunged after the company filed for Securities and Exchange Commission permission to sell a follow-on offering of 40 million shares. As a popular "meme" stock, AMC has succeeded in raising capital through equity offerings without significanlty affecting its share price, but there are signs that it has now gone to the well too often.

Wireless provider T-Mobile US will begin paying a dividend for the first time in the fourth quarter. Saudi Telecom purchased a 9.9% stake in Spanish telecom giant Telefonica, but doesn't have an intention a to buy controlling interest in the company.

