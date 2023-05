Communications services companies were flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Shares of AT&T continued a recent slide, retreating 0.8% to $17.54.

Cable companies continued their recent rally, with Comcast adding 0.8% to $41.70.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1731ET