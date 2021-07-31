Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Comcast Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Discovery exploring takeover bid for UK's Channel 4 - The Telegraph

07/31/2021 | 06:11pm EDT
Channel 4 television channel offices seen in London

(Reuters) - U.S.-based broadcaster Discovery Inc is holding informal discussions about a potential takeover bid for Britain's state-owned Channel 4 television broadcaster, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

The potential bid process is being managed by UK Government Investments, the paper reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/07/31/olympics-broadcaster-lines-bid-channel-4, adding that a deal was not expected to be completed until the middle of next year.

Discovery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britain's government on July 6 announced a consultation on the sale of Channel 4, and it was considering changes to the operating model of the broadcaster, including its ownership, remit and obligations.

The advertising-funded Channel 4, whose hit shows include "The Great British Bake Off," was set up with a remit to provide challenging and distinctive programming for audiences under-served by traditional broadcasters.

Rival UK broadcasters ITV Plc and Comcast's Sky are also exploring a bid for Channel 4, Telegraph reported.

In its 2020 annual report, Channel 4 said its revenues were 934 million pounds, down 5% from 2019, with a pre-tax surplus of 74 million pounds, the highest in its 38-year history. Viewing share for its TV channel portfolio rose 2% to 10.1%, its first year-on-year increase since 2011. It set a target of doubling viewing by 2025.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 1.24% 58.83 Delayed Quote.12.27%
DISCOVERY, INC. -3.88% 29.01 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
ITV PLC -1.71% 112.2 Delayed Quote.5.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 13 225 M - -
Net Debt 2021 88 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 270 B 270 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 58,83 $
Average target price 66,38 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION12.27%270 282
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.85%319 816
VIACOMCBS INC.9.85%26 599
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP6.18%15 590
FORMULA ONE GROUP10.16%10 750
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.64.69%7 594