Disney CEO Chapek rejects activist Loeb's call for ESPN spin-off - FT

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co chief executive
Bob Chapek has rejected billionaire activist investor Daniel
Loeb's call to sell or spin off the ESPN sports television
network, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Loeb, who runs Third Point, in August disclosed a stake of
roughly $1 billion in Disney and announced plans to push the
company to make a string of changes, from spinning off ESPN to
buying back shares and adding board members.
Disney had been "deluged" with interest from companies
seeking to buy ESPN earlier this year amid rumors that the
company was weighing a sale of the cable network, Chapek told
the FT.
"If everyone wants to come in and buy it or spin it with us,
I think that says something about its potential," the FT quoted
Chapek as saying. "I think its potential is within the Disney
company."
"We have a plan for it that will restore ESPN to its growth
trajectory."
On Loeb's plan to push Disney to add new board members,
Chapek defended the board, saying it had a broad "range of
skillsets" and that the average tenure on it was four years.
Third Point, which owns roughly 0.4% stake in Disney, has
also proposed that Disney accelerate the timetable for buying
the remaining stake in streaming service Hulu from minority
stakeholder Comcast Corp ahead of the planned 2024
acquisition.
Commenting on that, Chapek told the FT that he would love to
settle the matter but Comcast had seemed reluctant.
