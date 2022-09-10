Advanced search
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
35.43 USD   +3.08%
09/10Disney CEO Chapek rejects activist Loeb's call for ESPN spin-off - FT
RE
09/09COMCAST : Transcript 216.2 KB
PU
09/08TRANSCRIPT : Comcast Corporation Presents at Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference 2022, Sep-08-2022 11:50 AM
CI
Disney CEO Chapek rejects activist Loeb's call for ESPN spin-off - FT

09/10/2022 | 10:32pm EDT
Sept 10 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co chief executive Bob Chapek has rejected billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb's call to sell or spin off the ESPN sports television network, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Loeb, who runs Third Point, in August disclosed a stake of roughly $1 billion in Disney and announced plans to push the company to make a string of changes, from spinning off ESPN to buying back shares and adding board members.

Disney had been "deluged" with interest from companies seeking to buy ESPN earlier this year amid rumors that the company was weighing a sale of the cable network, Chapek told the FT.

"If everyone wants to come in and buy it or spin it with us, I think that says something about its potential," the FT quoted Chapek as saying. "I think its potential is within the Disney company."

"We have a plan for it that will restore ESPN to its growth trajectory."

On Loeb's plan to push Disney to add new board members, Chapek defended the board, saying it had a broad "range of skillsets" and that the average tenure on it was four years.

Third Point, which owns roughly 0.4% stake in Disney, has also proposed that Disney accelerate the timetable for buying the remaining stake in streaming service Hulu from minority stakeholder Comcast Corp ahead of the planned 2024 acquisition.

Commenting on that, Chapek told the FT that he would love to settle the matter but Comcast had seemed reluctant. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 3.08% 35.43 Delayed Quote.-29.60%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.54% 115.18 Delayed Quote.-25.64%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 B - -
Net income 2022 13 965 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88 651 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 156 B 156 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 35,43 $
Average target price 48,65 $
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-29.60%156 361
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-25.64%209 980
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-21.60%15 477
FORMULA ONE GROUP3.53%15 097
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-16.76%13 854
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-33.88%3 639