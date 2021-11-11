Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCS.A   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCS.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Disney, Universal parks may see no immediate cheer as international visitors return

11/11/2021 | 02:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure reopen in Anaheim

(Reuters) - A surge in international visitors to the United States may not benefit Disney and Universal theme parks in the country until next year, since early arrivals will focus on family reunions and holiday trips will need planning.

While domestic footfall rose in the parks operated by Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp, capacity constraints, rising costs and fewer international travelers visits to its U.S. parks weighed on profits.

"Disney World in Orlando has more international travelers in general (compared to Disneyland) - it's a very big destination. And so it's not something people do on a whim, people need to plan that out," said Neil Macker, senior analyst at Morningstar.

In recent weeks, the United States opened its borders to fully-vaccinated international travelers and approved vaccines for children aged 5-11, boosting investor hopes and Disney shares.

Disney executives said they expect a recovery in international attendance only by the second half of next year and signaled a ramp-up in costs as well.

Some see domestic travelers keeping parks full.

"There is an expectation that stronger domestic demand will make up (for) the shortfall with signs of pent-up demand from holidaymakers who have been starved of vacations," said Susannah Streeter, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

However, the costs of running theme parks during a pandemic remain high and international travelers, who make up 10% to 20% of total U.S. theme park visitors, often buy more souvenirs and other high-profit items.

Executives at Comcast, which owns Universal theme parks, one of Disney's closest competitors, said that pre-pandemic profit levels are dependent on international visits.

"We are encouraged by the continued recovery, but getting back to and then exceeding pre-pandemic levels of EBITDA will likely require an improvement in international visitation," Comcast CFO Brian Roberts has said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru, writing by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

By Eva Mathews


© Reuters 2021
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
02:54pDisney, Universal parks may see no immediate cheer as international visitors return
RE
11/09Commerce's Raimondo on how the U.S. will spend $65 billion on broadband
RE
11/09Communications Services Down As Traders Hedge On Growth Views - Communications Services..
DJ
11/09NBCUniversal to launch livestream shopping, following Big Tech's lead
RE
11/09Comcast Launches WiFi-Connected 'Lift Zones' at Sites Serving Veterans Experiencing Hou..
EQ
11/09PRESS RELEASE : Comcast Launches WiFi-Connected 'Lift Zones' at Sites Serving Veterans Exp..
DJ
11/09FreeWheel's Integration of Beeswax Technology Represents Significant Milestone, Enablin..
BU
11/09Comcast's Xfinity Hit By Nationwide Outage
MT
11/09PGA TOUR and WWE® Join the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator as Advisors to i..
BU
11/08Boys & girls clubs of south puget sound and comcast advance digital equity on national..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 13 955 M - -
Net Debt 2021 87 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 247 B 247 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,89x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 54,17 $
Average target price 65,93 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION2.58%247 499
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-3.71%316 998
VIACOMCBS INC.-5.02%23 025
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP25.05%18 030
FORMULA ONE GROUP37.32%13 379
ITV PLC17.84%6 795