    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Disney World and other U.S. theme parks update mask rules

05/15/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
Walt Disney World conducts a phased reopening from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Lake Buena Vista

May 15 (Reuters) - Disney World and other U.S. amusement parks updated their mask policy following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week.

Masks have been made optional in outdoor areas and pool decks at Walt Disney Inc's Disney World in Orlando, Florida, effective May 15, but are still needed for entering rides and at indoor locations, according to the guidelines posted in its website.

Universal Orlando has also relaxed its mask policy for guests at outdoor locations. "Face coverings will remain required at all indoor locations, including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas," the company said in a statement on Friday.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said on Saturday masks will no longer be required for guests at SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Discovery Cove, Aquatica Orlando and Aquatica San Antonio for customers who are fully vaccinated.

"All park employees will be required to continue to wear face coverings," a SeaWorld spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The CDC on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Nivedita Balu; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 2.25% 58.68 Delayed Quote.11.98%
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. 4.40% 52.97 Delayed Quote.67.68%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -2.60% 173.7 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 113 B - -
Net income 2021 12 215 M - -
Net Debt 2021 86 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 270 B 270 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 63,64 $
Last Close Price 58,68 $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION11.98%269 593
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-4.13%315 601
VIACOMCBS INC.4.43%25 356
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-3.98%14 060
FORMULA ONE GROUP3.43%10 077
RTL GROUP S.A.20.48%8 921