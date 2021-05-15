Disney World and other U.S. theme parks update mask rules

May 15 (Reuters) - Disney World and other U.S. amusement
parks updated their mask policy following the latest guidance
from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this
week.
Masks have been made optional in outdoor areas and pool
decks at Walt Disney Inc's Disney World in Orlando,
Florida, effective May 15, but are still needed for entering
rides and at indoor locations, according to the guidelines
posted in its website.
Universal Orlando has also relaxed its mask policy for
guests at outdoor locations. "Face coverings will remain
required at all indoor locations, including restaurants, shops,
and indoor hotel public areas," the company said in a statement
on Friday.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc said on Saturday masks
will no longer be required for guests at SeaWorld Orlando,
SeaWorld San Antonio, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Discovery Cove,
Aquatica Orlando and Aquatica San Antonio for customers who are
fully vaccinated.
"All park employees will be required to continue to wear
face coverings," a SeaWorld spokeswoman said on Saturday.
The CDC on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do
not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them
indoors in most places.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; additional
reporting by Nivedita Balu; editing by Diane Craft)