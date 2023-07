July 6 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* DONNA LANGLEY WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN, NBCUNIVERSAL STUDIO GROUP & CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER - MEMO

* MARK LAZARUS WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN, NBCUNIVERSAL MEDIA GROUP - MEMO

* SUSAN ROVNER HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN, AND FRANCES BERWICK WILL BE ELEVATED TO CHAIRMAN, NBCUNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT- MEMO

* CESAR CONDE WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP (NBC NEWS, CNBC, MSNBC, NBC NEWS NOW) - MEMO