EQS-News: Comcast Washington

EVERGREEN GOODWILL PARTNERS WITH COMCAST TO OPEN NEW HIGH-TECH COMMUNITY LEARNING SPACE FOR EDUCATION AND JOB TRAINING RESOURCES IN BELLINGHAM



29.09.2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Evergreen Goodwill and Comcast today announced a commitment to help thousands of families across Whatcom County receive the online resources, internet access, and digital skills they need for education and employment. With a Comcast investment of more than $100,000, Evergreen Goodwill is opening an enhanced Lift Zone & Community Space at its Whatcom County Job Training and Education Center that provides free WiFi and access to laptop computers. The space features new, cutting-edge technology enhancements and will be used for a variety of online and hybrid meetings, nonprofit community partner programming, and soon, online and hybrid job training classes.

Evergreen Goodwill offers free Job Training and Education (JTE) programs to people in the community, including adult basic education classes and workshops, which focus on preparing adults for today’s workplace, as well as career exploration. Evergreen Goodwill also offers support services to students, connecting them to things like housing and food assistance to remove barriers in their job training. In addition, hybrid and online courses are now available through Evergreen Goodwill’s JTE Programs, expanding the organization’s reach to help even more people across Northwest Washington.

Addressing the growing need for highly functional hybrid educational and professional environments, a significant portion of the new technology enhancements include upgraded and advanced audio-visual technology to improve video conferencing capabilities in the classroom.

“We are excited to unveil yet another chapter in our efforts to bridge the digital divide by enhancing digital equity in Bellingham and communities across Whatcom County,” said Eileen Aparis, vice president of Mission at Evergreen Goodwill. “The Comcast Lift Zone at our Whatcom County Job Training and Education Center is another example of our meaningful and long-standing partnership with Comcast. The company has invested more than $700,000 to support job seekers receive vital resources, access, and skills needed to be successful and not get left behind in our digital world.”

Evergreen Goodwill is looking to connect as many people as possible to quality jobs and to expand their educational opportunities. Comcast’s contributions have been used to support Evergreen Goodwill’s free JTE programs in King, Kitsap, Skagit, and Snohomish Counties. JTE programs also benefit from Comcast’s Lift Zone program, which has enhanced Wi-Fi capabilities at all five Evergreen Goodwill JTE Centers, providing hundreds of students and community members with convenient, consistent internet access.

“Comcast is doing everything we can to accelerate digital literacy in Whatcom County,” said Rodrigo Lopez, region senior vice president, Comcast Washington. “Working with community partners like Evergreen Goodwill who are leveling playfields throughout our state every day is crucial to our company’s mission to give access to the technology needed to succeed personally and professionally to all members of our communities.”

Highlights of the Evergreen Goodwill and Comcast Partnership

More than 11 years of community partnership

Funding of 118 Chromebooks laptops for JTE students to check out while enrolled in Goodwill’s 8-week digital skills classes.

Hundreds of students provided digital equity instruction and foundational computer skills

Upgraded technology provided throughout all Evergreen Goodwill centers

Since the start of the pandemic, Evergreen Goodwill has continued to adjust its vital programs and services and has served more than 6,800 students since March 2020. Enrollment in Evergreen Goodwill projects continue to increase as pandemic conditions improve, making the opening of Comcast’s Lift Zone timely. Since November 2020, Comcast has launched more than 90 Lift Zones that offer free WiFi access across the state of Washington to assist families who have limited or no internet connection in their homes.

These efforts by Comcast are part of Project UP, the company’s $1 billion commitment to reach millions of people with the tools, resources, and skills needed to succeed in a digital world. Project UP is Comcast’s company-wide initiative to advance digital equity by connecting people to the internet; opening doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and storytellers; and creating new career pathways in the arts, media, and technology.

About Evergreen Goodwill

Evergreen Goodwill is a non-profit organization founded in 1923. We currently operate five Job Training Centers, 24 retail stores, and 30 donation sites in King, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom, and Kitsap County. We employ over 1,500 people in our region. Every day we do our best to connect people with the jobs, services and skills they need. Evergreen Goodwill provides quality, effective employment training and basic education to individuals experiencing significant barriers to economic opportunity. Because Jobs Change Lives. Job Training and Education. Visit https://evergreengoodwill.org/about-us for more information.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Jack Follman

jack_follman@comcast.com

https://washington.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct