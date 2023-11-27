NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Former NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell is in talks to join private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners, among others, he confirmed to Reuters on Monday.

Shell left Comcast-owned NBC in April after acknowledging an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, following a complaint that prompted an investigation, Comcast said at the time.

At a time when rival studios were investing heavily in streaming in a race to add subscribers, Shell adopted a more conservative approach while at the helm of NBC.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Shell’s talks with RedBird. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles Additional reporting by Helen Coster in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)