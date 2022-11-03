Advanced search
Fox Corporation Partners with FreeWheel to Power Its OneFOX Inventory

11/03/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX; “FOX” or the “Company”) today announced that it has selected FreeWheel, a global technology platform for the television advertising industry, as a partner to enable its OneFOX video inventory across the company’s leading entertainment, sports, streaming and news portfolio.

Today’s announcement is part of FOX’s continuing strategy of providing more innovative advertising tools and resources to further deliver integration and alignment with its industry-leading brands, as well as enhancing an advertiser’s return on investment through effective innovative solutions.

With this agreement, FreeWheel will work with FOX to holistically manage direct sold advertising campaigns across premium content from the company’s leading brands, which includes FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, and Tubi, the company’s leading, free ad-supported streaming service. Additionally, the agreement allows both parties to bring forth new opportunities addressing current industry needs, including:

  • Unified video inventory, ease of management for campaigns running across Fox’s portfolio
  • Additional data and insights capabilities that are available by unifying execution across this portfolio
  • Working smarter to find target audiences

“Across Fox, we continue to work with our advertising partners to create the optimal environment for brand messages to efficiently reach the right audiences across the company’s industry-leading portfolio of brands and platforms,” said Dan Callahan, SVP Data Strategy and Sales Innovation at Fox Corporation. “Our partnership with FreeWheel further brings this vision to life and we look forward to collaborating with them to further elevate the overall advertising and viewing experience.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Fox to an even greater extent,” said FreeWheel General Manager Mark McKee. “By teaming up, we can help solve for many of today’s pressing industry issues, including the need to unify supply across different inventory pools in an increasingly fragmented marketplace, reduce waste, optimize efficiency and reach the right audiences. In doing so, we’re helping to pave the way for a better overall ad – and user – experience across the ecosystem.”

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
