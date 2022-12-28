Advanced search
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
34.62 USD   -1.09%
03:23pGoogle, YouTube content providers must face U.S. children's privacy lawsuit
RE
06:40aComcast : Certificate of Incorporation/Bylaws - Form 8-K
PU
12/27AT&T's Gigapower Joint Venture Reflects Low-Risk Opportunity to Scale Fiber Operations, Goldman Says
MT
Google, YouTube content providers must face U.S. children's privacy lawsuit

12/28/2022 | 03:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Google and YouTube are seen in Davos

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit accusing Alphabet Inc's Google and several other companies of violating the privacy of children under age 13 by tracking their YouTube activity without parental consent, in order to send them targeted advertising.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle said Congress did not intend to pre-empt state law-based privacy claims by adopting the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA.

That law gives the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general, but not private plaintiffs, the authority to regulate the online collection of personal data about children under age 13.

The lawsuit alleged that Google's data collection violated similar state laws, and that YouTube content providers such as Hasbro Inc, Mattel Inc, the Cartoon Network and DreamWorks Animation lured children to their channels, knowing that they would be tracked.

In July 2021, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Francisco dismissed the lawsuit, saying the federal privacy law pre-empted the plaintiffs' claims under California, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Tennessee law.

But in Wednesday's 3-0 decision, Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown said the federal law's wording made it "nonsensical" to assume Congress intended to bar the plaintiffs from invoking state laws targeting the same alleged misconduct.

The case was returned to Freeman to consider other grounds that Google and the content providers might have to dismiss it.

Lawyers for Google and the content providers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The children's lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

In October 2019, Google agreed to pay $170 million to settle charges by the FTC and New York Attorney General Letitia James that YouTube illegally collected children's personal data without parental consent.

The plaintiffs in the San Francisco case said Google did not begin complying with COPPA until January 2020.

Their lawsuit sought damages for YouTube users age 16 and younger from July 2013 to April 2020.

The case is Jones et al v. Google LLC et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-16281.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.57% 86.02 Delayed Quote.-38.40%
COMCAST CORPORATION -1.09% 34.62 Delayed Quote.-30.18%
HASBRO, INC. -1.04% 58.22 Delayed Quote.-42.81%
MATTEL, INC. -0.47% 16.94 Delayed Quote.-21.06%
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. -0.65% 9.17 End-of-day quote.-61.05%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 121 B - -
Net income 2022 5 429 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88 617 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,7x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 35,00 $
Average target price 42,17 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President & Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-30.18%151 319
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.23.57%6 410
SES S.A.-11.42%2 899
GLOBALSTAR, INC.7.76%2 251
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-34.19%1 872
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY-6.93%1 707