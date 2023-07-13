SAG-AFTRA said its national board would meet Thursday to vote on a strike.
|10:07am
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The SAG-AFTRA actors union said its negotiators unanimously recommended a strike after labor talks with Hollywood studios failed to yield an agreement.
SAG-AFTRA said its national board would meet Thursday to vote on a strike.
