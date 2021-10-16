Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

10/16/2021 | 09:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera operators, make-up artists, sound technicians and others, said negotiators agreed to a new three-year contract.

"This is a Hollywood ending," Matthew Loeb, president of the union, said in an emailed statement. "Our members stood firm. They're tough and united."

Shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a production backlog that led to crews working up to 14 hours a day to feed programming to streaming services.

The union had threatened to strike starting Monday if it was unable to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

A strike would have shut down film and television production around the United States in the biggest stoppage since the 2007-2008 strike by Hollywood screenwriters. It would have hit a wide range of media companies including Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp.

IATSE was seeking to reduce working hours and raise the pay of members who work on shows for streaming platforms, where lower rates were set 10 years ago when online video was in its infancy.

IATSE, in its statement, said the proposed contract addresses those issues, including rest periods, meal breaks, a living wage for those on the bottom of the pay scale, and significant increases in compensation to be paid by new-media companies.

The new labor agreement is subject to approval by IATSE's membership. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 3.31% 3409.02 Delayed Quote.1.32%
APPLE INC. 0.75% 144.84 Delayed Quote.9.16%
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.06% 54.02 Delayed Quote.3.09%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.87% 628.29 Delayed Quote.16.19%
STRIKE COMPANY,LIMITED 2.40% 4275 End-of-day quote.-16.50%
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
10/16Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike
RE
10/15S&P 500 Posts 1.8% Weekly Gain, Strongest Since July, Amid Positive Start to Q3 Results..
MT
10/15PUMP / DUMP #6 : This week's gainers and losers
10/13COMCAST : Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley Partners with Comcast Business to Bri..
AQ
10/13PRESS RELEASE : Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley Partners with Comcast Business ..
DJ
10/13COMCAST : Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley Partners with Comcast Business to Bri..
EQ
10/12COMCAST : Joins community leaders to mark 10 years of internet essentials
EQ
10/12COMCAST : Joins community leaders to mark 10 years of internet essentials
AQ
10/12PRESS RELEASE : Comcast joins community leaders to -2-
DJ
10/12PRESS RELEASE : Comcast joins community leaders to mark 10 years of internet essentials
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 13 347 M - -
Net Debt 2021 87 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 248 B 248 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 54,02 $
Average target price 66,93 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION3.09%247 938
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.61%320 650
VIACOMCBS INC.4.46%25 273
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP12.07%16 226
FORMULA ONE GROUP27.54%12 475
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.49.88%6 711