The WGA said 99% of members who voted cast a ballot in support of the deal, which provides pay raises, some protections around use of artificial intelligence and other gains.
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) approved a new three-year contract with major studios on Monday, five months after the union called a strike that plunged Hollywood's film and television production into turmoil.
