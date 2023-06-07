Advanced search
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:48:56 2023-06-07 pm EDT
40.09 USD   +1.60%
12:40pInvestigation Alert Reminder : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Comcast Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – CMCSA
BU
10:16aComcast Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
09:01aComcast Offers Metro Detroit Xfinity Customers Now Tv : A $20 Entertainment Option With 60+ Streaming and Fast Channels, Plus Peacock Premium
BU
INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Comcast Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – CMCSA

06/07/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of Comcast Corporation (“Comcast”) (NASDAQ: CMCSA) breached their fiduciary duties to Comcast and its shareholders. If you are a Comcast shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Comcast’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Comcast in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Comcast, and whether Comcast and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On April 23, 2023, Comcast announced that Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer of Comcast subsidiary NBCUniversal, was leaving his post effective immediately after an investigation into inappropriate workplace behavior.

What You Can Do

If you are a Comcast shareholder, you may have legal claims against Comcast’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 120 B - -
Net income 2023 14 174 M - -
Net Debt 2023 91 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 2,93%
Capitalization 165 B 165 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
EV / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 39,46 $
Average target price 45,34 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President
Jason S. Armstrong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Chief Diversity Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION12.84%164 502
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.24.22%8 040
SES S.A.-9.44%2 589
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-13.53%2 248
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY3.60%1 720
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-12.79%1 613
