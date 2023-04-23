Jeff Shell out as NBCUniversal CEO after probe into inappropriate relationship

April 23 (Reuters) - NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff
Shell is leaving after acknowledging an inappropriate
relationship with a woman in the company, following a complaint
that prompted an investigation, parent company Comcast Corp
said on Sunday.
"I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the
company, which I deeply regret," Shell said in a statement.
"I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal
colleagues down."
Shell, who had been with Comcast for about two decades,
leaves immediately.
Shell, previously chairman of NBCUniversal Film and
Entertainment, took over as CEO in 2020, replacing Steve Burke.
Shell’s senior team will now report directly to Comcast
President Mike Cavanagh, Comcast said in a company-wide email
that was made available to Reuters.
"When our principles and policies are violated, we will
always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done
here," Cavanagh and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in the email.
NBCUniversal is one of the world's largest media companies,
encompassing movie and TV studios, theme parks, NBC News and
cable TV networks.
Comcast said the investigation into the complaint against
Shell was led by outside counsel. It did not provide other
details.
In 2020, NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer left the
company after disclosing a settlement with a woman with whom he
had a consensual affair years ago.
Shell joins other high-profile executives who have lost
their jobs in recent years over accusations of improper conduct
or sexual harassment.
In 2019, Warner Bros Chairman and Chief Executive Kevin
Tsujihara resigned as one of Hollywood's most powerful studios
investigated a report that he improperly helped an actress
obtain roles at the studio.
