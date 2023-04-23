Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
37.74 USD   +0.03%
03:36pJeff Shell out as NBCUniversal CEO after probe into inappropriate relationship
RE
03:15pComcast says NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell leaving after probe into inappropriate conduct
RE
03:02pComcast Corporation Announces Jeff Shell Is Leaving the Company
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jeff Shell out as NBCUniversal CEO after probe into inappropriate relationship

04/23/2023 | 03:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 23 (Reuters) - NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell is leaving after acknowledging an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, following a complaint that prompted an investigation, parent company Comcast Corp said on Sunday.

"I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," Shell said in a statement.

"I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down."

Shell, who had been with Comcast for about two decades, leaves immediately.

Shell, previously chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment, took over as CEO in 2020, replacing Steve Burke.

Shell’s senior team will now report directly to Comcast President Mike Cavanagh, Comcast said in a company-wide email that was made available to Reuters.

"When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here," Cavanagh and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in the email.

NBCUniversal is one of the world's largest media companies, encompassing movie and TV studios, theme parks, NBC News and cable TV networks.

Comcast said the investigation into the complaint against Shell was led by outside counsel. It did not provide other details.

In 2020, NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer left the company after disclosing a settlement with a woman with whom he had a consensual affair years ago.

Shell joins other high-profile executives who have lost their jobs in recent years over accusations of improper conduct or sexual harassment.

In 2019, Warner Bros Chairman and Chief Executive Kevin Tsujihara resigned as one of Hollywood's most powerful studios investigated a report that he improperly helped an actress obtain roles at the studio.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal; Editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.03% 37.74 Delayed Quote.7.92%
SHELL PLC 0.14% 2453 Delayed Quote.5.46%
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
03:36pJeff Shell out as NBCUniversal CEO after probe into inappropriate relationship
RE
03:15pComcast says NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell leaving after probe into inappropriate conduct
RE
03:02pComcast Corporation Announces Jeff Shell Is Leaving the Company
BU
04/21Comcast Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/19Comcast Technology Solutions Launches DataBee Platform to Enable Large Enterprises to E..
AQ
04/19North American Morning Briefing: Sentiment -2-
DJ
04/18Comcast Subsidiary Launches DataBee Platform to Manage Security, Risk and Compliance Pr..
MT
04/18Chris Smith Named Comcast Greater Chicago Region Senior Vice President
BU
04/18Comcast Appoints Chris Smith as Senior Vice President of its Greater Chicago Region
CI
04/18Refreshingly, the focus isn't on the Fed
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 120 B - -
Net income 2023 13 908 M - -
Net Debt 2023 91 058 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 3,05%
Capitalization 159 B 159 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 37,74 $
Average target price 43,59 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President
Jason S. Armstrong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Chief Diversity Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION7.92%159 114
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.30.86%8 470
SES S.A.-9.28%2 664
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-23.31%1 847
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-9.20%1 725
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY2.00%1 694
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer