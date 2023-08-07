Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights season-long performance, shares $20 million bonus among the top-10 finishers

The 2022-23 FedExCup Regular Season concluded this weekend at the Wyndham Championship with Spain’s Jon Rahm claiming the No. 1 position in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 and earning a $4 million bonus. The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 emphasizes player performance by rewarding the top players in the FedExCup standings at the end of the FedExCup Regular Season.

“I’m grateful to win this year’s Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, a reminder of the season I put together and all of the hard work and support the team put in to get there,” Rahm said. “I try my hardest to win each and every time I tee it up in a tournament, and this award is a great acknowledgment of that goal.”

Rahm won four tournaments during the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Regular Season, including three times over a stretch of five starts, before claiming a second career major championship at the Masters Tournament. The 28-year-old opened his season with six consecutive top-10 finishes, including back-to-back victories at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express.

After a solo-third finish at the WM Phoenix Open, Rahm returned to the winner’s circle at The Genesis Invitational, a two-stroke victory that returned him to the top of both the FedExCup standings and the Official World Golf Ranking. His final win during the 2022-23 season came at Augusta National, where he won by four shots, marking his first major title since the 2021 U.S. Open. In 17 starts in the Regular Season, Rahm recorded four wins, 10 top-10s and 12 top-25 finishes.

“On behalf of Comcast Business, congratulations to Jon Rahm for clinching the top spot in the 2023 Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, and to all the elite athletes who earned a position on the leaderboard,” said Eileen Diskin, CMO, Comcast Business. “Comcast Business is committed to serving business leaders on and off the course, keeping them ready for whatever lies ahead. It continues to be an honor partnering with the PGA TOUR and we are excited to see how all of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 finishers compete in the FedExCup Playoffs.”

Earning a top-10 spot in the standings entering the FedExCup Playoffs is an important goal for players looking to position themselves for a run at the FedExCup trophy. As part of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, a $20 million bonus is shared among the top-10 finishers in the FedExCup Regular Season standings.

Collin Morikawa earned the top spot in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 in 2021 before Scottie Scheffler claimed the honor in 2022. Below are the 2022-23 results:

Final 2022-23 Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 Bonus Pos. Player FedExCup Pts Wins Top-10s Pts Behind Bonus 1 Jon Rahm 3,320 4 10 -- $4 million 2 Scottie Scheffler 3,146 2 15 174 $3 million 3 Rory McIlroy 2,304 2 10 1,016 $2.4 million 4 Max Homa 2,128 2 9 1,192 $2.2 million 5 Wyndham Clark 1,944 2 7 1,376 $2 million 6 Brian Harman 1,827 1 6 1,493 $1.7 million 7 Viktor Hovland 1,795 1 7 1,525 $1.4 million 8 Keegan Bradley 1,774 2 5 1,546 $1.2 million 9 Rickie Fowler 1,732 1 8 1,588 $1.1 million 10 Tony Finau 1,655 2 4 1,665 $1 million

