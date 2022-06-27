MSNBC says Alex Wagner to succeed Maddow as host of prime time show

June 27 (Reuters) - MSNBC said on Monday that journalist
Alex Wagner would take over as anchor of the 9 p.m. weekday slot
four days a week, succeeding Rachel Maddow in one of the news
network's most crucial roles.
Wagner, who rejoined the network in February after
co-hosting shows in the early 2010s, will start in the role on
August 16 and her program would air Tuesdays through Fridays.
She will also contribute to special coverage for MSNBC
including the midterm elections this fall, according to a
company statement.
Maddow will continue to host her eponymous show on Mondays
at 9 p.m.
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)