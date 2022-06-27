Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:43 2022-06-27 pm EDT
39.75 USD   +0.44%
MSNBC says Alex Wagner to succeed Maddow as host of prime time show
RE
Pivotal Research Lowers Price Target for Comcast to $55 From $57, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Comcast names rachel drake vice president of human resources in washington state
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MSNBC says Alex Wagner to succeed Maddow as host of prime time show

06/27/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
June 27 (Reuters) - MSNBC said on Monday that journalist Alex Wagner would take over as anchor of the 9 p.m. weekday slot four days a week, succeeding Rachel Maddow in one of the news network's most crucial roles.

Wagner, who rejoined the network in February after co-hosting shows in the early 2010s, will start in the role on August 16 and her program would air Tuesdays through Fridays.

She will also contribute to special coverage for MSNBC including the midterm elections this fall, according to a company statement.

Maddow will continue to host her eponymous show on Mondays at 9 p.m. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 B - -
Net income 2022 14 693 M - -
Net Debt 2022 87 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 177 B 177 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 39,57 $
Average target price 54,66 $
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-21.38%177 274
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-36.87%178 105
VIACOMCBS INC.-14.65%16 828
FORMULA ONE GROUP1.00%14 684
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-29.03%12 063
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-9.86%4 937