Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NBCUniversal to launch livestream shopping, following Big Tech's lead

11/09/2021 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 9 (Reuters) - NBCUniversal is making its livestream shopping debut with a show on Instagram and other platforms during the holiday season, allowing viewers to buy clothing, home decor and other products featured in the program, the Comcast Corp unit said on Tuesday.

The traditional media company is vying with tech companies for a piece of the so-called social commerce industry, which is expected to balloon to $50 billion from $36 billion in annual U.S. sales by 2023 according to research firm eMarketer.

TikTok is testing livestreamed shopping and Snap Inc is investing in augmented reality technology to help Snapchat users virtually try on items like watches, jewelry and other apparel to cut down on returns, a major problem faced by online retailers.

NBCUniversal will air the new show, "Impulse Try with Remi Bader," live on Instagram, Facebook and Comcast's Xfinity X1 cable box for three days beginning Friday, Nov. 26. A day after each episode airs, the shows will be available on Comcast's Peacock streaming service and the NBC app.

Bader, 26, who lost her marketing job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly built a TikTok following by sharing her take on how clothing from different brands fits a curvy body.

NBCUniversal also launched "Virtual Bravo Bazaar," an augmented reality-driven website that allows users to buy products associated with shows on its Bravo channel, including "Below Deck" and the "Real Housewives" franchise.

The show and website use ecommerce tools called NBCUniversal Checkout, developed by the company last year, that allow shoppers to stay on the website when making their purchases. NBCUniversal takes a cut of those sales. (Reporting by Helen Coster in New York; Additional reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.18% 53.565 Delayed Quote.2.86%
FACEBOOK INC -0.70% 336.3406 Delayed Quote.23.96%
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
03:00pNBCUniversal to launch livestream shopping, following Big Tech's lead
RE
01:26pComcast Launches WiFi-Connected 'Lift Zones' at Sites Serving Veterans Experiencing Hou..
EQ
01:25pPRESS RELEASE : Comcast Launches WiFi-Connected 'Lift Zones' at Sites Serving Veterans Exp..
DJ
11:02aFreeWheel's Integration of Beeswax Technology Represents Significant Milestone, Enablin..
BU
09:26aComcast's Xfinity Hit By Nationwide Outage
MT
08:04aPGA TOUR and WWE® Join the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator as Advisors to i..
BU
11/08Boys & girls clubs of south puget sound and comcast advance digital equity on national..
AQ
11/08PRESS RELEASE : Boys & girls clubs of south puget sound and comcast advance digital equity..
DJ
11/08Boys & girls clubs of south puget sound and comcast advance digital equity on national..
EQ
11/08High prices spell no demand problem for resurgent Uber and Lyft
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 13 955 M - -
Net Debt 2021 86 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 244 B 244 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 53,49 $
Average target price 65,93 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION2.86%244 392
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.38%321 395
VIACOMCBS INC.-3.81%23 312
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP24.43%17 955
FORMULA ONE GROUP36.34%13 281
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.32.04%5 952