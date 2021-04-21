Log in
    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
Netflix subscriber growth slows after pandemic boom, shares fall 11%

04/21/2021 | 12:00am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is pictured on a television remote in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc said slower production of TV shows and movies during the pandemic hurt subscriber growth in the first quarter, sending shares of the world's largest streaming service down 11% on Tuesday.

Roughly 3.98 million people signed up for Netflix from January through March, below the 6.25 million average projection of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Netflix estimated it will add just 1 million new streaming customers in the second quarter. Analysts had expected a forecast of nearly 4.8 million.

Shares of Netflix sunk 11% in after-hours trading to $489.28, wiping $25 billion off the company's market capitalization. Its stock has risen 27% over the past 12 months compared with a 63% increase in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index.

Netflix said it did not believe competition changed materially in the quarter or impacted its new sign-ups "as the over-forecast was across all of our regions."

The company projected membership growth would accelerate in the second half of the year when it releases new seasons of "You," "Money Heist," and "The Witcher" and action movie "Red Notice," among other titles.

A year ago, Netflix added a record 15.8 million customers as the pandemic forced people around the world to stay home. The company said on Tuesday the pandemic hindered filming new shows.

"These dynamics are also contributing to a lighter content slate in the first half of 2021, and hence, we believe slower membership growth," the company said in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

Analysts project people will spend less time streaming from their living rooms as COVID-19 vaccinations spread and more people emerge from their homes.

Rival media companies have declared streaming their priority and are spending billions to compete with Netflix. Walt Disney Co's Disney+ crossed 100 million subscribers in March. Netflix's total streaming customers stood at 207.6 million at the end of March.

Netflix's share of new U.S. subscribers fell to 8.5% during the quarter, down from 16.2% the same period a year ago, according to Kantar Media.

During the quarter, Netflix lost one of its most popular titles when workplace comedy "The Office" moved to Comcast Corp streaming service Peacock.

Netflix also raised its monthly rates in Britain, Germany, Argentina and Japan during the quarter.

New customers totaled 1.8 million in Europe, 1.36 million in Asia and 360,000 in Latin America.

"What wasn't expected was the strength of the slowdown in international markets, where competition is significantly lower," said eMarketer analyst Eric Haggstrom.

Excluding items, the company earned $3.75 per share in the first quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.97 per share.

Revenue rose to $7.16 billion from $5.77 billion during the quarter, edging past estimates of $7.13 billion.

Net income rose to $1.71 billion, or $3.75 per share, from $709 million, or $1.57 per share, a year earlier.

(This story was refiled to remove a repeated paragraph)

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Lisa Shumaker)

By Lisa Richwine and Chavi Mehta


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.04% 54.16 Delayed Quote.3.32%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.75% 33821.3 Delayed Quote.11.34%
NASDAQ 100 -0.71% 13809.304128 Delayed Quote.7.91%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.92% 13786.268055 Delayed Quote.7.96%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.88% 549.57 Delayed Quote.2.54%
S&P 500 -0.68% 4134.94 Delayed Quote.10.84%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 112 B - -
Net income 2021 11 578 M - -
Net Debt 2021 86 921 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 248 B 248 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 61,15 $
Last Close Price 54,16 $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION3.32%247 997
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)3.45%340 235
VIACOMCBS INC.3.06%25 001
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP3.52%15 244
FORMULA ONE GROUP7.79%10 496
RTL GROUP S.A.25.62%9 218
