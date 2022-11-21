Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Comcast Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:23 2022-11-21 am EST
34.44 USD   -0.17%
OPERATION MILITARY FAMILY RECEIVES DONATION FROM COMCAST DURING MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH

11/21/2022 | 11:06am EST
EQS-News: Comcast Washington
OPERATION MILITARY FAMILY RECEIVES DONATION FROM COMCAST DURING MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH

21.11.2022 / 17:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In honor of Military Appreciation Month (Nov.), Comcast has partnered again with Operation Military Family, a veteran services and solutions organization committed to helping Veterans and their families forge new proven and effective paths that lead to success in family, work, and life. Comcast is donating $20,000, 200 laptops, and a digital skills guide to support military and veteran families in Washington.

Comcast has a long history of supporting military families in communities. Since 2011, the company has donated more than $197 million in cash and in-kind contributions to military community organizations. Through digital equity programs such as Internet Essentials, “Lift Zones” (Wi-Fi enabled community centers), and the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Comcast helps veterans and active-duty families gain access to resources for career advancement, telemedicine, VA benefits, social connection and more.

The Military Times recently ranked Comcast the No. 1 telecommunications employer and No. 3 overall company on their Best for Vets: Employer list Best for Vets list, which ranks the nation's top companies and organizations that prioritize hiring, retaining, and supporting current and former service members, military spouses, and military caregivers. In addition, Comcast has also been recognized as a Top 10 Military Friendly® Brand, Top 10 Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program, Gold-level Military Friendly® Employer, and Military Spouse Friendly® Employer by Victory Media; a 5 Star Employer by VETS Indexes; and a top company for veterans by DiversityInc.

“Our partnership with Comcast has been a game changer in helping veterans and their families in Washington get and stay connected. We specifically chose to partner with them again because of their incredible commitment to veterans and their desire to create programs which provide assistance in revolutionary ways, such as providing a beginner’s guide to using a computer and the internet with each laptop to develop digital skills,” said Mike Schindler, CEO of Operation Military Family.

“We’re proud to partner with Operation Military Family. This organization has made a powerful impact with Veterans across the state of Washington. And we are honored to help them build digital equity at a time when it has never been more important,” said Carla Carrell, External Affairs Senior Director for Comcast in Washington.

Operation Military Family is veteran’s services 501 © (3) committed to helping veterans and their families forge new proven and effective paths that lead to success in family, work, and life. Based in Edmonds, Washington, the organization was founded in 2012 and has served hundreds of veterans and military families the past 10 years.

These efforts by Comcast are part of Project UP, the company’s $1 billion commitment to reach millions of people with the tools, resources, and skills needed to succeed in a digital world. Project UP is Comcast’s company-wide initiative to advance digital equity by connecting people to the internet; opening doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and storytellers; and creating new career pathways in the arts, media, and technology.

Volunteers through Comcast in Washington’s VetNet Employee Resource Group recently assisted the City of Pacific with memorial site preparations, which is another example of the company’s commitment to supporting veterans. VetNet volunteers groomed three sites for the construction of World War I & II, Korean & Vietnam Wars, and Gulf/Iraqi & Afghanistan War memorials.

Veterans Network is a Comcast employee resource group dedicated to sustaining the company’s veterans & active military & organizing community service. The group is comprised of over 8,000 Comcast employees spread across the United States, many of whom are veterans.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contact Details

Jack Follman

jack_follman@comcast.com

Company Website

https://washington.comcast.com/


