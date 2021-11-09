PGA TOUR and WWE® Join the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator as Advisors to its Upcoming Class of Rising Startups

Since launch in 2021, 29 pilots and/or partnerships with Comcast NBCUniversal have been secured by SportsTech’s participants

Comcast NBCUniversal announced today that PGA TOUR and WWE® have joined the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator, powered by Boomtown, as advisors when it commences its second cohort of startups in February 2022.

In just its second year, Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech has built a distinct group of experts who advise the accelerator's participants, including business leaders from NBC Sports, Sky Sports, GOLF, NBC Sports Next, and Comcast Spectacor, alongside NASCAR, and three U.S. Olympic sports organizations: U.S. Ski & Snowboard, USA Swimming, and USA Cycling. With the addition of PGA TOUR and WWE, Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech has emerged as a top accelerator for rising sports technology startups in the fields of media & entertainment; fan/player engagement; athlete/player performance; team & coach success; venue & event innovation; fantasy sports & betting; esports; and the business of sports.

“We’re thrilled to welcome PGA TOUR and WWE, two iconic global sports and entertainment brands, into our Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech partner consortium to engage with these entrepreneurs as they seek to change the way consumers experience sports,” said Jenna Kurath, Vice President, Startup Partnerships at Comcast and Head of Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech. "This shared commitment to developing the next generation of sports technology builds upon NBC Sports' longstanding and trusted partnerships with both organizations, from partnering with the PGA TOUR to deliver unparalleled live tournament coverage, to Peacock being the exclusive home of the WWE Network for fans across the country."

Startups selected to the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech accelerator will gain valuable access to PGA TOUR and WWE business leaders on top of those currently involved with the program. Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech’s advisors have helped founders develop deep industry relationships that can translate into measurable results for their businesses. At the time of the first Demo Day this past May, the inaugural class had secured 16 business deals with Comcast and the accelerator partners – and that number has since climbed to over 29 pilots and partnerships as of today.

“Technology and innovation are incredibly important to the PGA TOUR,” said Lance Stover, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, New Ventures. “Consider the challenges of showcasing over 140 players competing on 18 holes and hundreds of acres. By embracing emerging technologies like those uncovered through the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator, we aim to deliver an unparalleled, fan-first experience whether you’re attending a tournament or watching on your favorite screen.”

“WWE has always adopted new technologies to allow us to provide our fans with the most compelling content across platforms,” said Rajan Mehta, Executive Vice President, Chief Product & Technology Officer at WWE. “Disruption is in our company’s DNA and considering SportsTech’s innovation categories from fan engagement to venue and event innovation, we’re extremely excited to invite these disruptive entrepreneurs into WWE and identify ways to enhance our fan experience and reach a new generation of consumers.”

The startups selected for the next Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator class will be announced on February 21, 2022. If interested in joining the accelerator as a partner, please visit https://www.comcastsportstech.com/partners.

