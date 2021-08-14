PRESS RELEASE : 2021 PORTLAND FILM FESTIVAL, PRESENTED BY COMCAST, GOES VIRTUAL WITH 250+ INDEPENDENT FILMS FROM AROUND THE WORLD OCTOBER 6 - NOVEMBER 8

Log in
2021 PORTLAND FILM FESTIVAL, PRESENTED BY COMCAST, GOES VIRTUAL WITH 250+ INDEPENDENT FILMS FROM AROUND THE WORLD OCTOBER 6 - NOVEMBER 8

08/14/2021 | 10:18am EDT
DGAP-News: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington 2021 PORTLAND FILM FESTIVAL, PRESENTED BY COMCAST, GOES VIRTUAL WITH 250+ INDEPENDENT FILMS FROM AROUND THE WORLD OCTOBER 6 - NOVEMBER 8 2021-08-12 / 22:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Named 'one of the coolest film festivals in the world,' by MovieMaker Magazine, the 2021 Portland Film Festival presented by Comcast for the fifth year, is going virtual again this year and packing its program with hundreds of independent film screenings, director's chats, networking events as well as educational workshops and panels. As one of Oregon'slargest film festivals, The Portland Film Festival will be available around the world online this fall from Wed., Oct. 6 through Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Comcast's Xfinity customers with Xfinity X1 or Xfinity Flex will have easy and free access to a collection of films and livestream events.

'Independent voices are vital to our culture and in more need of support than ever. It's our festival's mission to bring a broad diversity of independent voices together in one place and we're proud to be able to do that again this year,' said Josh Leake, Portland Film Festival's Founder and Executive Director. 'It was a tough decision to go solely virtual, but we feel that it's the best decision for everyone's health and well-being. And, thanks to our partnership with Comcast, we are able to present more independent voices to a larger audience through Xfinity X1 and Flex than we've ever reached before.'

The 2021 Portland Film Festival will feature stories by and about women, the Asian community, the Black community, the Indigenous community, the Latinx community, the LGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, veterans, among many other important and compelling stories. Programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

'It's important that we represent diversity and independent voices on screen and behind the camera at our festival,' said Joe Stevens, Portland Film Festival's Director of Programming. 'As an Afro-Indigenous programmer, my goal is to share a collection of diverse voices through our festival and bring more awareness to the importance of diversity in the film industry. The people who tell and shape the story behind the camera are just as important as those who portray the characters on screen.'

Tickets and passes for the 2021 Portland Film Festival go on sale today here. Currently, all films and events will be accessible virtually and prices range from USD10 for one film to USD100 for an all-access pass. Xfinity X1 and Flex customers across the nation will have free access to a collection of films and livestream events by simply saying 'Portland Film Festival' into the Xfinity Voice Remote for the duration of the festival.

'This year, Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers will be able to access free, curated films created by a diverse array of talented, independent filmmakers from home via our award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote,' said David Tashjian, Regional Senior Vice President of Comcast Oregon/SW Washington. 'We support and applaud the Portland Film Festival for their commitment to amplifying independent voices.'

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION: Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

AVOUT THE PORTLAND FILM FESTIVAL: The Portland Film Festival is one of Oregon's largest film festivals, and was named 'one of the coolest film festivals in the world,' by MovieMaker Magazine. It is a non-profit, year round organization dedicated to nurturing filmmakers and audiences, and to celebrating the power of a good story. The Festival focuses on the people, ideas, technology, skills and artistry behind filmmaking, and provides both entertaining and educational opportunities for the public. Supporting sponsors in addition to the Festival's presenting sponsor, Comcast, include Koerner Camera Systems, Gearhead Production Rentals, Oregon Governor's Office of Film & Television, City of Portland Film Office, Boys & Girls Club of Portland, Ryan Artists, SAG- AFTRA, Portland Mortgage and Pepsi, among many others. Contact Details

Comcast

Amy Keiter

+1 503-310-3879

amy_keiter@comcast.com

Portland Film Festival

Heather Villanueva

+1 503-753-9193

heather@portlandfilm.org Company Website

https://corporate.comcast.com/ News Source: News Direct

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Comcast Oregon / SW Washington 
              United States 
ISIN:         US20030N1019 
EQS News ID:  1226246 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1226246 2021-08-12

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226246&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)

