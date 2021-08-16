Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Comcast Business Helps Salem Florist's Business Blossom with Enhanced Connectivity

08/16/2021 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington Comcast Business Helps Salem Florist's Business Blossom with Enhanced Connectivity 2021-08-16 / 19:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Comcast Business today announced that it is supplying Salem-based flower shop Green Thumb Flower Box Florist with a Business Internet connection and business phone services, enabling the florist to stay connected to enhance customers' experiences and deliver bespoke services to its loyal customer base.

Green Thumb has been in business for more than five decades. In that time, the shop has amassed a loyal following and was named Best Florist in Mid Valley by the Statesman Journal. While some florists offer the same bouquet arrangements, almost all of Green Thumb's floral arrangements are customized based on individual customers' needs by a small team of floral designers. The shop relies on its internet and phone lines for ordering.

'Our floral designers are creating arrangements that hopefully make our customers feel special and eager to come back,' said Steve Outslay, owner of Green Thumb Flower Box Florist. 'Our technology from Comcast Business is key to helping us keep customers coming back because it is reliable. Our internet is consistently fast, and our phone services are high-quality. Those solutions are our lifeline, so it makes all the difference that we can count on them.'

With more grocery stores offering floral arrangements that consumers can pick up quickly, Green Thumb continues to distinguish itself from the competition with their custom arrangements, and what Outslay calls the 'florist experience.'

'We think that our reputation combined with technology will allow us to reach a larger group of people,' Outslay explained. 'Knowing the quality and support of other floral companies, once a customer comes to us they will not want to go anywhere else.'

Comcast Business' Internet services are delivering fast, reliable connectivity with the bandwidth Green Thumb needs to handle all its devices. Meanwhile, its phone solutions allow Green Thumb to stay in touch with its customers while their staff is onsite or as they make deliveries.

'It's no surprise that Green Thumb Flower Box Florist has a dedicated group of customers that love their arrangements,' said Alan Goldsmith, vice president of Comcast Business Oregon/SW Washington. 'The passion that their teams have for what they do really shines through. We are proud to be powering possibilities for Green Thumb's operations as they look to bolster their operations and local reputation.'

About Comcast Business Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social. Contact Details

Amy Keiter

+1 503-407-9109

amy_keiter@comcast.com Company Website

https://business.comcast.com/ News Source: News Direct

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Comcast Oregon / SW Washington 
              United States 
ISIN:         US20030N1019 
EQS News ID:  1226871 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1226871 2021-08-16

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226871&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 13:05 ET (17:05 GMT)

All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
01:06pCOMCAST : Business Helps Salem Florist's Business Blossom with Enhanced Connecti..
EQ
01:06pPRESS RELEASE : Comcast Business Helps Salem Florist's Business Blossom with Enh..
DJ
09:01aCOMCAST : NBCUniversal Selects 11 Startups for the Fourth Class of Its LIFT Labs..
BU
08:02aCOMCAST : and NBCUniversal Media Announce Results of Early Tenders in Exchange O..
BU
08/13COMCAST : Fintech firm Chime valued at $25 bln after $750 mln funding
RE
08/13COMCAST : Disney's recovery ride hinges on Delta as theme parks swing to profit
RE
08/12PRESS RELEASE : 2021 portland film festival, presented by comcast, goes virtual ..
DJ
08/12COMCAST : 2021 portland film festival, presented by comcast, goes virtual with 2..
EQ
08/11McDonald's to require US office workers to get vaccinated; postpones office r..
RE
08/11McDonald's to require US office workers to get vaccinated; postpones office r..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 13 311 M - -
Net Debt 2021 88 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 272 B 272 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 59,32 $
Average target price 66,96 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION13.21%272 263
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-0.06%329 045
VIACOMCBS INC.5.10%25 509
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP9.63%15 856
FORMULA ONE GROUP14.51%11 154
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.55.89%7 191