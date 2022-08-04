Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:52 2022-08-04 pm EDT
38.97 USD   +1.26%
01:50pSky clinches soccer streaming deal with DAZN in Italy
RE
08/02Sports Broadcaster DAZN in Advanced Talks to Share Football Rights With Italy's Sky
MT
08/02A Million Dollars Will Ã¢˜Level UpÃ¢™ Thousands of Houston Area Residents Out of Digital Divide
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sky clinches soccer streaming deal with DAZN in Italy

08/04/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Internet streaming service DAZN's logo is pictured in its office in Tokyo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's top pay-TV broadcaster Sky Italia has clinched an agreement with DAZN to get the global sport service's content including Serie A soccer on to its platforms, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal comes after Telecom Italia (TIM) renegotiated a costly partnership with DAZN, giving up an exclusive right to host DAZN on its video content platform TimVision.

Part of U.S. media and telecoms giant Comcast, Sky Italia had been the main broadcast partner for Serie A for about two decades but last year DAZN secured rights for all the top flight matches, most of them on an exclusive basis.

The new Serie A season kicks off later this month.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 1.25% 38.96 Delayed Quote.-23.54%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -3.01% 0.216 Delayed Quote.-48.71%
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 B - -
Net income 2022 14 022 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 170 B 170 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 38,48 $
Average target price 49,36 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-23.54%169 821
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-29.61%198 578
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-17.03%16 400
FORMULA ONE GROUP5.31%15 301
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-19.21%13 690
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-20.52%4 215