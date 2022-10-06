Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:20 2022-10-06 pm EDT
30.09 USD   -2.13%
03:02pThe New Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Now Available for Pre-Order for Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile Customers
BU
10/05Comcast offering free and discounted internet in new jersey through the federal affordable connectivity program
PR
10/05Comcast Offering Free and Discounted Internet in New Jersey Through the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The New Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Now Available for Pre-Order for Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile Customers

10/06/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is faster, more secure, and delivers the best quality yet

Starting today, new and existing Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers can pre-order a new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro with availability on October 13. Xfinity Mobile customers can take full advantage of the fastest mobile service in Comcast service areas1 with the fastest Pixel phone yet. Powered by the next-gen Google Tensor G2, the new Pixel phones are more secure and helpful than ever, with advanced photo and video features and all-day battery life.2

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005938/en/

Pixel 7 Pro, now available on Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile. (Photo: Business Wire)

Pixel 7 Pro, now available on Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Pixel phones feature:

  • Adaptive Battery and Extreme Battery Saver. An all-day battery that lasts and adapts.
  • Live Translate. Translate more languages in real time, no internet required.
  • Titan M2 and Google Tensor G2 security core. With multiple layers of hardware security, your information is safer than ever.
  • Built-in VPN by Google One. Extra protection when you’re online. Coming December 2022.
  • Face Unlock. Unlock your phone, quickly and conveniently.
  • Incredible Camera Features. Get beautiful photos at a distance with up to 30x Super Res Zoom on Pixel 7 Pro and 8x on Pixel 7. Remove people and unwanted objects from the background of your photos. And represent the nuances of different skin tones beautifully and authentically.

Xfinity Mobile customers can save customers up to 50 percent over AT&T, 45 percent over Verizon, and 25 percent over T-Mobile for two lines, with additional savings when you add more lines3. Pricing for Xfinity Mobile’s Unlimited plans are now $45/line for one line, and $30/line for two, three or four lines, and $20/line for additional lines.

About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

1 Based on consumer testing of mobile WiFi and cellular data performance from Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q2 '22 for Comcast service areas, as verified by Ookla for Comcast’s analysis.

2 Estimated battery life based on testing using a median Pixel user battery usage profile across a mix of talk, data, standby, and use of other features. Average battery life during testing was approximately 31 hours.

3 Compared to the Unlimited Starter plan from AT&T, Welcome Unlimited plan from Verizon Wireless, and Base Essentials plan from T-Mobile as of August 22, 2022.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
03:02pThe New Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Now Available for Pre-Order for Xfinity Mobile and Comcast..
BU
10/05Comcast offering free and discounted internet in new jersey through the federal afforda..
PR
10/05Comcast Offering Free and Discounted Internet in New Jersey Through the Federal Afforda..
CI
10/05Comcast Names Toni Murphy Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Company's Centr..
BU
10/05Comcast Names Toni Murphy Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing At Company’S ..
CI
10/05Comcast opens xfinity store in beaverton, oregon
AQ
10/05Comcast opens xfinity store in beaverton, oregon
EQ
10/04New Masergy Research Reveals Businesses Seek Greater Integration and Consolidation in C..
BU
10/04COMCAST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/03Starting today, small businesses in king and pierce counties may apply for $10,000 gran..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 B - -
Net income 2022 13 959 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,80x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 30,74 $
Average target price 46,71 $
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-38.92%135 663
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.15.57%6 059
GLOBALSTAR, INC.53.45%3 205
SES S.A.-16.24%2 536
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-22.40%1 892
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY-1.46%1 793