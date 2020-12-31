Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/31 02:22:46 pm
52.195 USD   +1.92%
01:00pTheaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing
RE
07:15aIt Was a Fall Season to Forget for Broadcast TV Networks
DJ
12/30COMCAST : NBCUniversal Welcomes 2020-21 Writers on the Verge Class
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

12/31/2020 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Movie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, fighter pilots and cinema's most famous spy will help them stage a comeback in 2021.

Roughly two-thirds of theaters remain shut in the United States and Canada, normally the world's largest film market. Box office receipts in 2020 plunged 80% from a year earlier.

But theater owners and industry analysts see reason for optimism as COVID-19 vaccines roll out and James Bond, Black Widow and other heroes star in new blockbusters set to begin lighting up screens in the spring.

"I think we'll see a lot of improvements throughout 2021, but I do think it will take some time to get there," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst with BoxOfficePro.com. "It won't be an overnight return to normal by any means."

The timing of any rebound is uncertain, as debut dates could change. Hollywood executives have repeatedly shuffled their schedules as they try to judge when the pandemic will fade. Initial excitement over vaccines has been tempered by slow distribution. And audiences will have more choices to stream at home.

Currently, studios plan to send theaters a heavy lineup of big-budget movies that were yanked from the 2020 schedule.

James Bond thriller "No Time to Die," from MGM and Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, is scheduled for April. "Black Widow," from Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios, and Universal's new "Fast & Furious" installment are set for May.

Anticipated summer movies include "Top Gun: Maverick" from ViacomCBS Inc's Paramount Pictures, Universal's animated "Minions: The Rise of Gru," and Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

The theater business was buoyed by the turnout for "Wonder Woman 1984" over the Christmas holiday. While far short of a normal action movie debut, ticket sales for the movie from AT&T Inc's Warner Bros. came in higher than expected, even though U.S. audiences could stream the film at home on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. plans the same dual-release strategy in 2021 for 17 films, including a "Dune" remake and "Godzilla vs. Kong."

The performance of "Wonder Woman 1984" demonstrated an appetite for the big screen, B. Riley analyst Eric Wold said in a research note.

"This helps support the thesis that when consumers are allowed back to theaters with attractive content, they will once again become moviegoers," said Wold, who follows major chains including AMC Entertainment and Cinemark.

B&B Theatres, which operates in nine states, sold out some of its "Wonder Woman 1984" showtimes on Christmas Day, executives said. But they offered only 25% to 50% of seats, depending on the state, to ensure social distancing.

"We're seeing week after week our attendance go up," said executive vice president Bobbie Bagby Ford. But she added she did not expect the industry to hit "any semblance of normal" until vaccinations expand and attendance limits can be lifted.

"It's probably going to be the holidays of 2021 before I see us back to full swing," she said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -0.98% 2.1313 Delayed Quote.-70.17%
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. -1.01% 17.57 Delayed Quote.-47.47%
COMCAST CORPORATION 1.65% 52.06 Delayed Quote.13.88%
PARAMOUNT CORPORATION 0.61% 0.825 End-of-day quote.-32.38%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY -0.35% 180.32 Delayed Quote.25.26%
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
01:00pTheaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing
RE
07:15aIt Was a Fall Season to Forget for Broadcast TV Networks
DJ
12/30COMCAST : NBCUniversal Welcomes 2020-21 Writers on the Verge Class
PU
12/22INTERNET ESSENTIALS : Three Stories
PU
12/21INSIDER TRENDS : Comcast Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security Sells Porti..
MT
12/21SNEAK PEEK : Universal Studio Japan's Super Nintendo World
PU
12/21COMCAST : Launching 10 WiFi-Connected "Lift Zones" In Greater Boston Area
PR
12/18COMCAST : Serie A aims to raise 3.5 billion euros from domestic TV rights sale -..
RE
12/18AMAZON COM : Soccer-Serie A aims to raise 3.5 bln euros from domestic TV rights ..
RE
12/18For Many Big Businesses, 2020 Was a Surprisingly Good Year
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 B - -
Net income 2020 8 955 M - -
Net Debt 2020 91 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 234 B 234 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,16x
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 53,66 $
Last Close Price 51,21 $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION13.88%234 302
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY25.26%328 006
VIACOMCBS INC.-12.08%22 813
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-10.32%14 687
FORMULA ONE GROUP-6.82%9 824
RTL GROUP S.A.-9.64%7 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ