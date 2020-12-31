Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

LOS ANGELES, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Movie theater operators,
after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are
hoping a lineup of superheroes, fighter pilots and cinema's most
famous spy will help them stage a comeback in 2021.
Roughly two-thirds of theaters remain shut in the United
States and Canada, normally the world's largest film market. Box
office receipts in 2020 plunged 80% from a year earlier.
But theater owners and industry analysts see reason for
optimism as COVID-19 vaccines roll out and James Bond, Black
Widow and other heroes star in new blockbusters set to begin
lighting up screens in the spring.
"I think we'll see a lot of improvements throughout 2021,
but I do think it will take some time to get there," said Shawn
Robbins, chief analyst with BoxOfficePro.com. "It won't be an
overnight return to normal by any means."
The timing of any rebound is uncertain, as debut dates could
change. Hollywood executives have repeatedly shuffled their
schedules as they try to judge when the pandemic will fade.
Initial excitement over vaccines has been tempered by slow
distribution. And audiences will have more choices to stream at
home.
Currently, studios plan to send theaters a heavy lineup of
big-budget movies that were yanked from the 2020 schedule.
James Bond thriller "No Time to Die," from MGM and Comcast
Corp's Universal Pictures, is scheduled for April.
"Black Widow," from Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios, and
Universal's new "Fast & Furious" installment are set for May.
Anticipated summer movies include "Top Gun: Maverick" from
ViacomCBS Inc's Paramount Pictures, Universal's
animated "Minions: The Rise of Gru," and Marvel's "Shang-Chi and
the Legend of the Ten Rings."
The theater business was buoyed by the turnout for "Wonder
Woman 1984" over the Christmas holiday. While far short of a
normal action movie debut, ticket sales for the movie from AT&T
Inc's Warner Bros. came in higher than expected, even
though U.S. audiences could stream the film at home on HBO Max.
Warner Bros. plans the same dual-release strategy in 2021
for 17 films, including a "Dune" remake and "Godzilla vs. Kong."
The performance of "Wonder Woman 1984" demonstrated an
appetite for the big screen, B. Riley analyst Eric Wold said in
a research note.
"This helps support the thesis that when consumers are
allowed back to theaters with attractive content, they will once
again become moviegoers," said Wold, who follows major chains
including AMC Entertainment and Cinemark.
B&B Theatres, which operates in nine states, sold out some
of its "Wonder Woman 1984" showtimes on Christmas Day,
executives said. But they offered only 25% to 50% of seats,
depending on the state, to ensure social distancing.
"We're seeing week after week our attendance go up," said
executive vice president Bobbie Bagby Ford. But she added she
did not expect the industry to hit "any semblance of normal"
until vaccinations expand and attendance limits can be lifted.
"It's probably going to be the holidays of 2021 before I see
us back to full swing," she said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)