10:53 ET -- Comcast is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Comcast topped expectations with its second-quarter revenue and profit. Comcast recorded income of $4.25 billion, or $1.02 a share, compared with $3.4 billion, or 76 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. On an adjusted basis, Comcast earned $1.13 a share, while the FactSet consensus was for 98 cents a share. Revenue increased to $30.51 billion from $30.02 billion, while analysts were modeling $30.1 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-23 1108ET