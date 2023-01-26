Trending : Comcast 4Q Earnings Beat Expectations

10:45 ET -- Comcast Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The cable and entertainment giant said fourth-quarter revenue rose 0.7% to $30.55 billion while net profit fell 1.1% to $3.02 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $30.35 billion and net income of $2.99 billion. Comcast said it added 365,000 Xfinity Mobile service lines and 5 million Peacock streaming subscribers, but it lost 440,000 video subscribers and 26,000 broadband subscribers. The company added that its broadband and cable businesses were negatively affected by Hurricane Ian and it would have gained 4,000 broadband users in the quarter if not for the storm's disruptions. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (ada.hui@wsj.com)

