    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:09:02 2023-01-26 am EST
40.17 USD   +0.17%
11:01aTrending : Comcast 4Q Earnings Beat Expectations
DJ
07:45aComcast's Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Gain; Quarterly Dividend Raised
MT
07:33aEarnings Flash (CMCSA) COMCAST CORPORATION Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.82
MT
Trending : Comcast 4Q Earnings Beat Expectations

01/26/2023 | 11:01am EST
10:45 ET -- Comcast Corp. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The cable and entertainment giant said fourth-quarter revenue rose 0.7% to $30.55 billion while net profit fell 1.1% to $3.02 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $30.35 billion and net income of $2.99 billion. Comcast said it added 365,000 Xfinity Mobile service lines and 5 million Peacock streaming subscribers, but it lost 440,000 video subscribers and 26,000 broadband subscribers. The company added that its broadband and cable businesses were negatively affected by Hurricane Ian and it would have gained 4,000 broadband users in the quarter if not for the storm's disruptions. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (ada.hui@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1100ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 121 B - -
Net income 2022 5 354 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88 856 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 173 B 173 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 40,10 $
Average target price 42,28 $
Spread / Average Target 5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President
Jason S. Armstrong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION13.67%173 369
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.15.35%7 449
SES S.A.17.14%3 419
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-0.75%2 377
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS1.15%1 907
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY6.00%1 760