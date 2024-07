09:59 ET -- Comcast is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The cable and entertainment giant posted second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations despite a drop in revenue driven by declines in its theme-park and movie businesses. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-24 1014ET