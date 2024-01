10:09 ET -- Comcast is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The cable and entertainment company posted fourth-quarter results that topped Wall Street's expectations, raised its dividend and set a new $15 billion stock-buyback program. Comcast shares rise 4.8%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

01-25-24 1024ET