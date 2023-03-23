Advanced search
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-23 pm EDT
35.97 USD   -0.64%
05:51pTrial witness against Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sues Disney, Hulu over miniseries
RE
03/22Comcast to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/22BT Rivals Allege Anti-competitive Behavior Over Internet Pricing Proposal
MT
Trial witness against Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes sues Disney, Hulu over miniseries

03/23/2023 | 05:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A key prosecution witness whose testimony helped convict Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes of fraud sued Walt Disney Co on Thursday over a recent Hulu miniseries that he says defamed him by portraying him as corrupt.

Adam Rosendorff, a former Theranos lab director, objected in a New York state court filing to a fictional character who held the same job in "The Dropout," which starred Amanda Seyfried as Holmes, chronicling her rise and fall at the blood-testing startup.

Rosendorff said the character, Mark Roessler, covered up Theranos' fraud by ordering the destruction of damaging lab results, falsifying records and engaging in other dishonest and unethical conduct.

According to Rosendorff, the portrayal has had a "devastating effect" on his reputation and career as a physician because media and even acquaintances have concluded that Roessler was based on him.

"At the time of the trial, (Rosendorff) was considered a heroic whistle-blower, a witness who was instrumental in the jury's verdict convicting Holmes," the filing said. "Now he has been falsely portrayed as a perjurer, a criminal, and of being completely unfit to practice his profession."

"The Dropout" made its debut last March.

Neither Disney nor Hulu immediately responded to requests for comment. Disney owns 67% of Hulu, while Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal owns 33%.

Richard Altman, a lawyer for Rosendorff, said neither he nor his client would have additional comment.

Holmes, 39, was found guilty in January 2022 and later sentenced to 11-1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors in Theranos, which was once valued at $9 billion.

Now a mother of two young children, Holmes is trying to delay her sentence while she appeals her conviction. Prosecutors have opposed a delay, calling Holmes a flight risk.

The case is Rosendorff v Hulu LLC et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 152734/2023.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.64% 35.97 Delayed Quote.3.52%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.98% 95.83 Delayed Quote.9.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 120 B - -
Net income 2023 13 796 M - -
Net Debt 2023 90 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 3,19%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 36,20 $
Average target price 43,42 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President
Jason S. Armstrong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION3.52%152 621
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.15.54%7 517
SES S.A.0.82%2 888
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-24.81%1 811
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY3.20%1 714
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-12.72%1 630
