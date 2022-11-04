Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:09 2022-11-04 am EDT
31.21 USD   +2.72%
11:02aU.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn, State Representative Shedron Williams, State Senator Margie Bright Matthews, and Comcast Announce Completion of $8.3 Million Broadband Network Expansion in Hampton County, South Carolina
BU
11/03Comcast awards more than $500,000 in grants to advance digital equity efforts across the boston region
PR
11/03Warner Bros. Discovery quarterly revenue falls
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn, State Representative Shedron Williams, State Senator Margie Bright Matthews, and Comcast Announce Completion of $8.3 Million Broadband Network Expansion in Hampton County, South Carolina

11/04/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Hampton County is first community in South Carolina to be connected by Comcast through company’s public-private partnership with the state

U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn, South Carolina State Representative Shedron Williams, South Carolina State Senator Margie Bright Matthews, Comcast officials, and state and local leaders today announced the completion of an $8.3 million broadband expansion in Hampton County. The expansion will deliver a host of new services, including reliable and secure high-speed internet, to 2,150 homes and businesses.

Hampton County is the first community in South Carolina to benefit from this public-private partnership between Comcast and the state, underscoring the importance of expanded digital access.

“Across South Carolina, public and private funds are working together to make high-speed internet both accessible and affordable for all,” said U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn. “I appreciate Comcast's efforts to bring high-speed broadband services to more families and businesses in Hampton County, which will undoubtedly foster meaningful access to health care, education, and economic prosperity in the future.”

Qualifying residents will also have access to the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income households a credit of up to $30 a month toward the cost of internet and mobile services. Comcast is making ACP credits available for all the company’s Xfinity Internet speed tiers, including Internet Essentials.

“Christmas came two months early for our students this year,” said Dr. Ronald Wilcox, Superintendent for the Hampton County School District. “Today’s announcement is a major milestone for the residents and businesses of our community. Comcast’s investment ensures we will have access to the most advanced technology available, which will help Hampton County students and their families excel like never before. This will assist our county’s growth, laying the foundation for business owners who need faster internet speeds and want to call Hampton County their home.”

“We appreciate our terrific partners with the state of South Carolina, including the state’s Department of Commerce, for their support in making today’s announcement a reality,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast Regional SVP. “Although Hampton County is the state’s first community that we are reaching with our broadband network under this partnership, we are keenly focused on connecting more residents and businesses and emphasizing the importance of digital equity in the future.”

Today’s announcement supports Project UP, Comcast’s comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach millions of people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky that connect people to the internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.

Comcast representatives will be on site to assist families who wish to enroll in either the Internet Essentials or Affordable Connectivity programs.

About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBC News, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 121 B - -
Net income 2022 5 461 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 30,38 $
Average target price 42,50 $
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President & Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-39.64%131 345
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.23.03%6 383
GLOBALSTAR, INC.89.66%3 961
SES S.A.-2.55%2 920
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-9.59%2 182
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY-1.46%1 793